Former Austell Police Chief Bob Starrett, who resigned last year amid a state probe into his department’s K-9 unit, filed a lawsuit in federal court this week against the city, the department, and Mayor Ollie Clemons.
In a 36-page filing, the longtime police chief alleges he was forced out of his post after reporting “deplorable and unsafe conditions” at the city’s public safety facilities for more than three years. Those complaints — including reports of black mold, water leaks, and rat, snake, and insect infestations — were repeatedly rebuffed by Clemons, Starrett says.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) opened an investigation into Starrett in December amid reports of “discrepancies” in the department’s K-9 unit.
FOX-5 Atlanta initially requested veterinary bills from the department, but the department said prior to releasing the documents they had reported Starrett to the GBI.
“There were some things in there that we had some questions on, so we just called in the GBI for a couple of discrepancies and just to make sure that we were on the up and up,” said then-Interim Chief Natalie Poulk in December.
(Former Cobb police Deputy Chief Scott Hamilton was named chief of the Austell department in August.)
Starrett, who was already working from home while Poulk headed up the department, resigned shortly after the GBI probe was made public. But in the lawsuit, he said city officials retaliated against him by reporting him to the GBI.
Starrett is represented by Ethan Hargraves and Joshua Ward, attorneys for the Chattanooga-based law firm Massey & Associates. Reached for comment Friday, Starrett declined to comment on the suit pending consultation with his lawyers.
Poulk, Clemons, and Mayor Pro Tem Valerie Anderson did not respond to a request for comment.
Snakes, rats, and a wrecking ball
Starrett, who filed his lawsuit in federal court in the Northern District of Georgia, alleges the trouble started in August 2018 when he received a report of a roof leak in the police department’s records room.
It was not to be the last such instance. From 2018 until fall 2021, when Starrett says he was instructed by Clemons to begin working from home, he reported “leaks, mold and air quality issues directly to Mayor Clemons no less than forty times, not counting the reports to Mayor Clemons’s staff.”
(Clemons was mayor pro tem at the time when the complaints began, but was elevated to mayor in 2019 when longtime Mayor Joe Jerkins stepped down.)
The problems at police headquarters, the city jail, and the 911 building continued to escalate, the suit says. Ceilings caved in, carpets were flooded, and employees reported rats, snakes, and insects in the police department building.
In January 2019, the suit alleges air quality tests found mold in the air of the police headquarters to be at “dangerous levels.” Starrett and other employees are also said to have sought medical examinations for the mold exposures, and city officials said the exams would not be reported to their insurance company and the city would not cover them.
Starrett says that though Clemons and the city authorized a few minor repairs, in general, Clemons’ response throughout was that the building “needed a ‘wrecking ball.’”
K-9
In April of last year, the suit goes on to allege, Starrett, then-Deputy Chief Poulk, and Capt. Randy Henson were called to a meeting with Clemons, where he “asked about their ‘goals’ and then asked each of them when they planned to retire.”
The problems at the buildings continued, and in September, Clemons is said to have summoned the police officials for another meeting where he said he was interested in a “new direction” in leadership. Starrett says he began to suspect he was being forced out of office.
During another discussion where Starrett again brought up the building issues, Starrett says he “reminded Mayor Clemons that he was able to find almost half a million dollars to spend on a new office and two personal assistants for himself and asked if the cost had been approved by the City Council.”
Clemons is said to have hung up the call, and informed Starrett two days later it was time for him to step down. In fall 2021, Starrett began working from home.
The suit says Starrett made inquiries about recouping a K-9 allowance, under which the city agreed to pay officers 10.5 hours of wages each week for taking care of police dogs during off-work hours. It’s unclear if that policy is related to the GBI inquiry, but the suit explicitly accuses Starrett’s “employers” of “reporting him to the GBI.”
Starrett further alleges that when the GBI probe became public, he was barred from speaking to the media. He alleges he has not been paid for 480 hours of comp time, as well as unused time off and sick leave.
The city’s actions, the complaint charges, constitute violations of the First Amendment, the Georgia Whistleblower Act, and the Fair Labor Standards Act. It also accuses the city of defamation, slander, and breach of contract, demanding back pay, reinstatement to his position, payment of attorney’s fees, compensatory damages, and medical expenses.
