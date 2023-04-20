Wayne Dennard has not spent his entire career as a police officer.
He didn’t sign up for the academy until 2003, when he was already 41 years old, in what he described as “almost a midlife crisis.”
The catalyst for that decision was a deadly fire at a mobile home park in March 2000. The MDJ reported at the time that an electrical short in a clothes dryer sparked the blaze, which killed eight people.
“I went to the scene that day just as a community leader … trying to see if there was an opportunity for our church, or me personally, to do some kind of outreach for the family,” Dennard said. “And noticed the Acworth police and their lack of engagement, if you would, in the community at that moment.
“... I think God placed it on my heart to engage and try to do something that could better not just this community, but to better the Acworth Police Department.”
Last Sunday, April 16, marked 20 years and two days since Dennard joined the Acworth police department, and his last day on the job.
Dennard, 61, served as police chief for a decade, from 2012 until last December, when he was succeeded by Jesse Evans.
“This leadership and this agency is doing the best they can every day to do the right thing,” Dennard said. “And I'm so thankful for that and proud of that. … I truly love this community. I truly love the people that we work with. I truly love the people who live here. And I just wish them all the best, and that I'm still around, I'll be around.”
‘Love on the community’
Dennard was born in Jacksonville, Florida, but raised in Cobb, where he’s been a resident for more than 50 years. He attended Sprayberry High School and has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Thomas University.
Prior to becoming a police officer, he worked in the private security business.
At the fire, Dennard said there were things that could have been done better by police, in terms of interacting with the community.
“Wayne … showed up at that time and wanted to volunteer, wanted to help,” said Tommy Allegood, the city’s longtime mayor. “And really was kind of turned away and rebuffed by the police department, rather than the police trying to inform and engage the public. And so … that becomes kind of a life-changing event for him.”
Dennard, inspired to change things, joined the police academy and was the first hire made by his predecessor, former Chief Mike Wilkie.
“Probably didn't take them long to figure out I was better at running the business than I was chasing bad guys through the woods,” Dennard said.
Dennard moved up the ladder and served as Wilkie’s second-in-command for a few years.
Along the way, one of his roles was working in community relations. Wilkie and the council had recognized the need for the department to be more community-oriented, Dennard said.
Dennard likes to talk about working in the community as “deposits” for the police department, which it can collect on later.
“If we keep making deposits, we'll be able to cash in some dividends when the time comes,” he said. “And so it's always been my hope that when something bad happens in the community and it involves the police department, the community is going to be able to say ‘We know those guys, we trust those guys.’”
The former chief said Acworth was ahead of its time in community policing, and he often told recruits that they need to “love on the community.”
That doesn’t mean, however, being soft on crime.
“When it's time to take somebody to jail, they're going to go to jail, we're going to enforce the law,” Dennard said. “We're just going to love on them while we do it.”
In many cities, the public doesn’t trust the police. In some cases, Dennard said, it’s justified, because departments haven’t invested in the community.
He pointed to police in Ferguson, Missouri, saying that when protests erupted over the 2014 death of Michael Brown, it was a turning point for law enforcement across the country, showing them what could happen if they didn’t have good community relations.
“Let's face it, law enforcement sometimes is not pretty, some of the things that are going to get picked up on that body camera is not a pretty picture.
“But if you've got a community that you poured into, and you've given them an opportunity to build trust with you, they'll say, ‘Whoa, whoa, I know this is not pretty, but we trust those guys. Let's wait until the investigation is done.’”
Allegood said Dennard ushered in a “new season of leadership.”
“The fundamental part of that was building trust with all the citizens, with every part of our population,” Allegood said. “… In doing so, he begins to hire and recruit people who understood how important it was to build trust … To always make sure that we are not only working hard to keep people safe, but we’re working hard to be very visible and be in all places at all different times.”
An evolving department
The city over the 20 years of Dennard’s police career has grown from about 16,800 people to about 22,300 people, per the Census Bureau.
Through annexation, the department’s footprint has increased, he said. Acworth has also become more diverse, which he feels the city government and police have been accepting of.
In his two decades on the force, Dennard said one major change has been technology “going crazy.” When he arrived, officers still wrote reports and tickets by hand.
Since then, patrol cars were equipped with computers and dashboard cameras. Later, officers received body cameras, another development he said the department was early to adopt.
Dispatch systems have also evolved and improved, and license-plate reading cameras have been a “a game changer for solving crime.”
Last year, Acworth closed its jail, citing the cost of maintaining the facility, which was typically less than halfway full. Detainees are now shipped down to the Smyrna city jail. Acworth officials said at the time the arrangement would save them hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.
Like most communities, Acworth has all sorts of crime, including thefts, burglaries, drugs and gang activity, Dennard said.
He tries to deter crime with an “omnipresence” of officers, so that when driving around the city, one is likely to spot a patrol car.
According to FBI statistics, Acworth’s rate of property crime declined steadily from 2015 through 2021, the most recent year for which data is available. In 2015, there were 642 property crimes reported, and in 2021, the number was 320.
Violent crime has experienced less of a clear trend, fluctuating roughly between 20 and 40 reports per year over the past decade. In the three-year period from 2019 to 2021, there were 18 reports, 43 reports and 24 reports, respectively.
Dennard and Allegood take pride in the fact that Acworth consistently ranks near the top on lists of Georgia’s safest cities.
Dennard is also proud that police have been kept safe, with no Acworth officers shot during his time.
One highlight of Dennard’s tenure was the building of the current police headquarters, a $4.75-million, 23,000-square-foot building funded by 1% sales tax dollars. It opened in 2014.
The former chief used to go to a nearby Subway to buy a sandwich for lunch, then park near the site just to watch the construction.
In the final days of his tenure, the city named the police headquarters for Dennard.
“I'm just flattered and honored. … Couldn't believe it. I'm kind of in sensory overload,” he said.
Low points of his career, Dennard said, were any major crimes committed in the city.
One high-profile case he mentioned was the 2005 killing of Kimberly Boyd, a 30-year-old mother of two who was carjacked and shot.
“I take it personally when there's a crime committed in the city. I question, you know, what could we have done differently?” he said.
Moving forward
One problem that has plagued policing in recent years is staffing. At the moment, that’s not the case in Acworth, Dennard said.
The department has 48 sworn personnel positions, Dennard said. A few aren’t filled, but hopefully will be within the next few weeks, as candidates have received offers.
Still, Dennard said they’ve had a downturn of applications recently. The city has implemented hiring bonuses and raised its starting pay.
Across the state, policing pay needs to increase, Dennard said.
“When you think about the responsibilities we're expecting of these people — we're giving them a badge and a gun and sending them to school for a few weeks, and then putting them out on the road for a few months with another more experienced officer, and then turning them loose out there by themselves,” he said. “And expecting them to fix in 15 minutes what took these people they're dealing with 15 years to create. And we've got to pay for that type of personality that can do that.”
Everything runs in seasons, he said. Policing will become a more popular profession, he believes.
New Police Chief Jesse Evans is a seasoned prosecutor who had never worked as an officer. The idea to hire Evans came from Acworth City Manager James Albright, Dennard said.
Dennard said it struck him as an “unorthodox” idea, but a great one. Evans, he said, has probably been to more major crime scenes than he has.
His advice for Evans is to keep the department moving forward with technology, and being responsive to changes in society. Dennard noted Evans is a generation younger than he is, and will bring a fresh perspective to things.
At a recent event, Dennard recalled Evans saying, “I feel like I've been handed a Ferrari.”
Dennard looked over, responding, “You have, and you better not scratch it.”
In retirement, Dennard plans to spend more time with his wife of 28 years, Melinda, and his four adult children (three daughters and a son).
The former chief attends Northstar Church and said God comes first in his life.
Dennard hopes to get back into golf — he purchased a new driver last week — and fish more. He also enjoys going on walks with his wife.
The couple has a house in Florida, and will split time between there and Acworth.
Dennard said that while he’s taking a step back now, his retirement may end up being more of a sabbatical, given that he’s “pretty healthy for an old guy.”
Allegood said he was thankful for Dennard’s service. The mayor considers the former chief a close friend, and someone whose counsel he has sought.
“Wayne never, ever, let us down with the standards that he required of the men and women of his department, and for himself,” Allegood said.
