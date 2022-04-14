MARIETTA — Following up on an external pay study that examined the city’s pay structure, the Marietta City Council unanimously approved widespread raises Wednesday night, a move which will cost about $2.1 million annually and provide pay increases of at least 3% for nearly all staff.
City Manager Bill Bruton said the adjustments represent the largest change to employee salaries in at least 20 years. The new pay rates go into effect May 1.
The pay study was commissioned in March 2021 in response to staffing concerns across city departments, exacerbated by the tight labor market. The council allocated up to $55,000 for the study, which was conducted by consulting firm Evergreen Solutions.
Aimed at improving recruitment and retention, the study compared Marietta’s salary ranges and benefits to the city’s competitors — mainly other local governments.
Evergreen requested data from peer cities such as Acworth, Canton, Roswell, Dunwoody, Kennesaw and Woodstock, as well as the Cobb County government and utility provider Dalton Utilities.
The study also sought to recommend changes that improved “internal equity” and reduced problems such as compression, which occurs when new hires are making similar wages to experienced employees because the labor market has outpaced an employee’s raises over time.
The recommendations from the study led to many minimum pay rates to be increased. Had the city simply followed the study’s recommendations, it would have increased costs by about $900,000 annually. Per Bruton, that would have meant 81% of employees would have seen some increase, and about 50% would have seen salary changes of $500 or more.
Instead, Bruton and others asked the council to approve additional, near-blanket 3% raises. Only 3% of employees were excluded — those who had worked for the city less than a year, and those who had reached the maximum pay in their range.
“We went in and took an additional 3%, and so we put that on top of what the recommendation was from the consultant,” Bruton said at Wednesday’s meeting. “So, if somebody was being recommended to get 2%, they get 5%. … if it’s being presented at 3%, they're getting 6% off this. But more importantly, if somebody was being recommended to get nothing, because they (the consultants) felt like they were in an adequate pay range, they're getting 3%.”
The raises are different across positions. Starting pay for police and fire positions, for instance, will increase by 9%, Bruton said, while pay for entry-level sanitation and grounds workers will increase by 15%.
Study findings
In the study, Evergreen determined the city’s classification structure, which lays out the hierarchy of employees, as well as its pay plan, did not need major adjustments. Pay competitiveness needed to be improved for certain positions, however.
The city asked Evergreen to look in particular at how much pay city workers take home after taxes and benefits deductions. Marietta tries to maximize take-home pay as a recruitment and retention strategy.
The consultants confirmed Marietta’s take-home pay was higher, telling the council on Monday that overall take-home pay averages 11% higher than its peers.
“A lot of that, I'll say, is because of the health insurance,” Bruton said at the Monday work session. “We've decided over time not to take those increases and put them on employees, where other cities and local governments have done that.”
The city’s benefits are competitive, said Evergreen’s Nancy Berkley. Employees pay less, on average, for healthcare, vision and dental than in other cities.
Across all positions, the city was approximately 0.5% below the market rate for average minimum salary ranges (entry-level jobs). The city was 1.7% above the market, however, for the midpoint of salary ranges, and 2.1% above the market for the maximum of salary ranges.
The study’s results were supposed to come back in October but were delayed, ironically, in part because Evergreen had the same staffing problems as many of their clients, Berkley said.
“We've been talking about this for a year,” Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin said Monday. “We just needed the final peg to go into the hole. This is not a rushed decision, we’ve been aware of what needs to adjust.”
In creating the current year’s budget, the city had already anticipated pay increases as a result of the study, Bruton said, and has enough leftover to cover them. Rising property values — and thus, tax revenues — will also help going forward.
Cobb’s tax digest is expected to rise by more than 10% this year, county tax assessors announced earlier this month.
“All the increases in the property values that I've seen here in the last year, they're just (a) phenomenal amount,” Councilman Grif Chalfant said. “That makes you feel good about doing something like that.”
