MABLETON — After years of planning, Cobb County is set to take its first baby steps toward realizing the vision of a 100-mile greenway along the Chattahoochee River, the first 2.4 miles of which will be in Cobb.
Construction of the trail’s first mile is on track to begin early next year, Cobb Department of Transportation Director Drew Raessler told the MDJ.
One day, it could be the first mile of the Chattahoochee Riverlands project, a network of paths, trails, and recreation amenities hoped to be a contiguous segment from the Buford Dam to Newnan.
Though such an ambitious project might provoke skepticism about its feasibility, Walt Ray, project manager for the Trust for Public Lands (the group leading the effort) said the goal of the pilot section is to be an “aha moment” and inspire partners to up their respective antes.
“The nice thing about this pipe dream is everyone in the region seems to share it,” he said, arguing the Atlanta Beltline likewise started as a pipe dream. Across the length of the project, some $200 million has been committed from cities, counties, and nonprofits.
“That’s a pretty good barometer, I think, that we’re going to be successful. And it’s going to take a generation or two to get this thing built, which I think is fair,” he added.
Construction of the mile-long Cobb section — 0.4 miles of it paved, and 0.6 miles unpaved — is expected to take about 18 months and cost $3.7 million. The segment in question centers around the recently-opened Discovery Park at the Riverline.
The full 2.4 mile trail between Veterans Memorial Highway and Mableton Parkway, of which the first mile is a part, is intended to be a trial balloon (or “pilot project”) for the full 100-mile project.
Funds for the project have accumulated at a healthy clip. County commissioners set aside $3 million in special 1% sales tax funds last year for construction of phase one (the 1-mile stretch in question). Then, earlier this year, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, introduced legislation to direct $2.5 million in federal funding to the pilot project.
The Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, meanwhile, gave $9 million for the project last summer, according to SaportaReport.
The total cost for the 2.4-mile pilot project is estimated at $43.5 million. Ray said the Trust for Public Lands has raised $15.1 million of the $18.1 million in private money it’s seeking.
An asset for South Cobb
Stretches of the river in east Cobb along the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area have had dedicated recreation facilities for decades. Not so in south Cobb, where the banks have been dominated by industrial development which polluted the waters. Slowly but surely, however, its waters have been cleaned up.
“The river is cleaner than it’s been in generations, and it’s ready for people to kind of come see it again,” said Ray. “The Atlanta section of the river’s really not well-used at all. I’ve almost never seen anyone paddling or floating or anything. It is an urban river, so I’m not going to drink it necessarily, but it is ready for recreation.”
As the river has steadily been cleaned up in recent years, Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents the area, said she’ll hope developing the river’s south Cobb sections will spur further economic growth in the area.
“The reason this is so important to us is because we have this natural resource right here in our district,” she said, “and there’s so much that we can build around it. It’ll boost economic development. We’re right on the line of Fulton County, not terribly far from the Microsoft complex.”
Standing at the intersection of Discovery Boulevard and Mableton Parkway on Friday, Sheffield pointed out a county owned lot on the southern corner which could be the site of a trailhead with boat ramps for river access.
Sheffield said she wants the spot to be “a regional trailhead, not just for parking. There’s a lot that can be done there that can actually put this area on the map.”
Ray added that a picnic area, playground, and restrooms could also be included in the plans.
Next week, commissioners will be asked to sign off on spending $230,000 to cover costs associated with wetlands and stream impacts from construction.
The county is “doing absolutely everything we can to minimize our impacts,” Raessler said. But given that it’s putting new infrastructure in, it can’t fully reduce those impacts in the area, and will purchase “mitigation credits” from a third party to fund wetlands remediation elsewhere, which is required by federal and state authorities.
The commission will vote on the purchase at its 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.