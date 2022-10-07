Next week, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will take the first of two votes in an unprecedented effort to draw its own district boundary lines and keep Commissioner Jerica Richardson in office.
With the board's two Republican members opposed to the measure, the vote is likely to go down along party lines with approval from the board's three Democrats.
The plan, as the MDJ reported last month, is for Cobb to assert its constitutional "home rule" powers to override the commission district map passed by the General Assembly earlier this year.
That map, advanced by Cobb's GOP representatives in the Georgia House, drew incumbent Richardson out of her seat mid-term. Decried by Democrats, the move puts Richardson's electoral career in jeopardy, with the possibility she could be removed from office when the maps take effect in January.
The Board of Commissioners will instead vote to replace the GOP map with the one advanced by state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, which keeps Richardson within her District 2 and hews closely to the existing district boundaries. Allen's map never received a vote in the legislature.
Under Georgia's constitution, counties are afforded the power to amend local legislation by adopting a resolution at two consecutive board meetings. But Richardson told the MDJ an effort to use that power to amend a local district map has never been attempted before.
Some legal observers are skeptical of the gambit's viability. Earlier this week, Stuart Morelli, an attorney for the General Assembly, wrote in a memo to state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth (a co-sponsor of the GOP map), that the county has "no constitutional authority" to make such an amendment.
Morelli's argument echoed that of former legislative counsel and Vinings attorney Joseph Young in pointing to constitutional language which bars counties from using home rule on any matter affecting an elected office. Morelli also cites several federal court decisions which he said further reinforce the argument that counties cannot execute redistricting on their own.
In a statement provided to the MDJ, Cobb County Attorney Bill Rowling argued the case will be one of "first impression" — a legal issue never before considered.
"Cobb County’s position is that the issue is more complex than the letter from Counsel to the General Assembly suggests," Rowling said. "The County is aware of the dicta in the federal cases cited in the counsel’s letter; however, a federal court cannot pronounce state law, and the issue was not litigated or contested in those federal cases.
"Whether redistricting legislation falls within the scope of the 8 constitutional exclusions will be a question of first impression that a court will resolve based on the application of rules of constitutional construction."
Voter suppression?
Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair of the Cobb County Democratic Committee, told the MDJ that while she couldn't speak to the viability of the county's legal argument, she believes the county is justified in pushing to undo a map which is "overturning the 2020 election (of Richardson) by other means."
"To me, this is a nonpartisan issue. This is a democracy — small 'd' — issue. So they're going to hold these votes, and I predict they're going to go along partisan lines, unfortunately. They should not, in my opinion, but they will," Bettadapur said.
Across the political aisle, Cobb Republican Party Chair Salleigh Grubbs said the use of home rule to change the maps would be "the very definition of voter suppression." Citizens who are set to vote in the new District 3 (represented by Commissioner JoAnn Birrell) under the Republican map — which includes much of the current District 2 — would have their votes rendered meaningless if the lines are redrawn again.
Added Grubbs, "The maps come out, people know what districts they're in, then she's going to contest the maps. To me, it's not fair to voters who would then be put into yet another district again after the primary already happened ... if she wants to serve people that much, then maybe she should move into her proper district."
Bettadapur isn't buying it.
"I voted in November 2020 for Jerica Richardson, and now I'm being told my vote didn't count. So chicken and egg — what came first, guys? I have no sympathy for that view at all, because they did it to us," Bettadapur said.
The first required vote will be held at the Board of Commissioners' regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with the second planned for its meeting on Oct. 25.
(2) comments
Why are they wasting our time redrawing when we need more commissioners.
Per the Article IX of the Constitution under home rule they are clearly overstepping the boundaries as Redistricting is granted only to the Legislative Body! Cities/Municipalities, on the other hand are granted this power under home rule. This is a very dangerous step the board is taking. I for one did NOT vote for Jerica Richardson. Redistricting has consequences, just like elections.
Paragraph I. Home rule for counties. (a) The governing authority of each county shall have legislative power to adopt clearly reasonable ordinances, resolutions, or regulations relating to its property, affairs, and local government for which no provision has been made by general law and which is not inconsistent with this Constitution or any local law applicable thereto.
