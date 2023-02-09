ACWORTH — One of the pillars of Cobb’s Black history is in the midst of a makeover that will ensure it continues to be a shared place of community for years to come.
The historic Rosenwald School today sits on Cherokee Street in downtown Acworth, and is expected to reopen in April after a top-to-bottom renovation. But the structure’s nearly 100-year-old story began a few blocks away, on School Street.
Cobb Landmarks, which is aiding in the renovation, traced the school’s origins back to Julius Rosenwald, the philanthropist who gave the school and hundreds like it its name.
An Illinois native, Rosenwald was a part-owner and top executive in Sears and Roebuck during the early 20th century. At the urging of Booker T. Washington, one of his initiatives was funding the construction of thousands of schoolhouses for Black children across the South.
Acworth’s was one, and construction began in 1924.
The Black community in Acworth contributed $700 toward the cost of the school, Rosenwald matched the $700, and the Cobb County Board of Education provided $1,850, according to Cobb Landmarks. The school served as Acworth’s only Black school from 1925 to 1948.
Annie Jackson and C.M. Neely were the school’s first teachers, instructing students in writing, arithmetic, and geography.
By the late 1940s, a new school — the Roberts School, which still stands on School Street — was built to replace the uninsulated wood structure. But rather than scrap the Rosenwald School, community members disassembled it and rebuilt it at its present location.
“Piece by piece, board by board — they actually numbered them to reconstruct it and put it back together,” said Acworth’s Parks and Recreation Director Kim Watt. “Then in 1953 is when it was reconstructed on this location here.”
Alderman Tim Houston was a student for two years at the Roberts School before it was closed in the 1960s, and said he became involved with the upkeep of the Rosenwald School in the early 1990s.
“At that time, Acworth didn’t have a place for children, no big meeting room,” he recalled. “I got involved to revitalize it so we could have after-school programs for the kids. At that time, I didn’t know it was a Rosenwald School until I was down there working on it … Then it took on a whole different meaning.”
In recent years, the now city-owned building has been used as a gathering space for Acworth’s historically Black churches like Bethel AME and Zion Hill Baptist Church, as well as a general purpose community center. That will continue once the building reopens, Watt said.
The present work — costing about $700,000, with financial help from Cobb County’s Community Development Block Grant program — is the first total renovation of the building Acworth has undertaken. Drywall which covered the old tongue-and-groove walls has been removed, Watt said. Crews removed the roof to stabilize its supports, and replaced the beams under the floorboards. On Wednesday, the structure was receiving a new coat of exterior paint.
Houston said the structure is an important reminder of Acworth’s historically Black district’s history.
“There’s only about two or three of the original family homes down there — maybe four or five — all the rest of them have been torn down,” Houston said. “The significance of saving the Rosenwald School and the Roberts School — it ties in a lot of the history of the community. You’ve got the two churches … you’ve got the McConnell house, and then you’ve got the Rosenwald School and the Roberts School. That’s a lot of Black history together in that community.
“It means a lot, since the community’s been kind of disbanded that those things will be there forever,” he added.
