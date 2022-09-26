On Tuesday, Cobb residents will have their final opportunity to weigh in on a slate of county code amendments at the second of two public hearings.
The Board of Commissioners will open the floor for feedback prior to voting on the proposed regulation changes, which include overhauls to apartment inspections and rules governing short-term rental properties like Airbnb’s.
Overwhelming opposition has already killed the county’s most controversial amendment — a proposal to overhaul Cobb’s garbage pickup system. Commissioners voted earlier this month to ditch the series of changes for this code amendment cycle.
The now-moot trash changes have received the most attention so far this year, but there’s plenty of other proposed changes of note.
One of the top items will be the short-term rental regulations, which were first proposed last year but ultimately tabled prior to a vote.
The changes would be the county’s first attempt at oversight of the properties, which residents have complained have caused problems with noise and excessive parking, particularly at so-called “party houses.” Property owners would have to obtain business licenses, designate a local agent for contact, and abide by occupancy and vehicle limits.
Cobb would also implement a three-strike penalty system for code violations, which could result in canceling the licenses of problem properties.
For apartments, meanwhile, the county is considering a new ordinance which would require owners of any apartment complex of four or more units to have its units regularly inspected for compliance with county code.
The measure would take effect in 2024, and 25% of a complex’s units would be inspected each year, meaning all units would be checked over a four-year period.
Another proposal concerns streets installed in new developments. In the past, developers have sometimes opted to build private streets which are often maintained by the local homeowners’ association (HOA).
But the county has in the past found itself taking over ownership of the streets after it became apparent a HOA couldn't cover the cost of upkeep. That becomes problematic when the streets aren’t built up to public standards. The commission is looking to head that off in the future by requiring all private streets be built to the same specifications as public ones.
Other proposed changes include:
- Modifications to how developers pay a fee to the county if they choose not to install sidewalks in their developments;
- New restrictions and exemptions for weed and grass heights on commercial properties;
- Changes to various business classifications, including for auto shops and landscape supply centers.
The Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.