On the streets of Marietta this weekend, Zachary Herndon, an artist and co-founder of the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild, will collaborate on a chalk drawing with his wife during this year’s Chalktoberfest.
Herndon said past Chalktoberfests have led to paid commissions for him and his wife.
“It builds an awareness in the community for chalk art, and that creates a hunger,” Herndon said. “Without Marietta Chalktoberfest, I don’t think we’d be where we are now.”
The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art’s ninth annual chalk art festival will feature more than 80 artists who will each draw with chalk on closed sections of Anderson and Atlanta streets by the museum. While watching the artists work, visitors can shop from more than 50 arts and crafts vendors, listen to live music, or grab food and drink from local restaurants and food trucks.
The festival is free to attend, and the museum, currently hosting an exhibit on surrealism, will also be free to visit.
“When they think of chalk art, people think of sidewalk chalk that their kids would play with,” said Sally Macaulay, the museum’s executive director. “But then they come to the festival and see that these are masterpieces that have been created in two days.”
Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin plans on attending the fest, and called it one of the most anticipated annual events in Marietta.
“It really puts the city on the map,” Tumlin said.
Macaulay said Chalktoberfest is one of the museum’s main sources of funding. Last year, she said, the museum estimated around 80,000 people attended. This year, she expects an even larger crowd.
The weather — which Macaulay has been tracking closely — should be perfect for the event: sunny and in the 70s. After the festival ends, the art will only last until the next autumn shower. In case of rain, Macaulay will have a bullhorn to signal the artists to cover their artwork with tarps.
Herndon said chalk artists are often asked if they worry about rain. He doesn’t.
“We are working in a medium that’s not permanent, that’s ephemeral, and the whole point is that it’s going to go away,” Herndon said. “That’s where the magic is.”
The festival will be held in Marietta Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. On Saturday, Chalktoberfest will include a beer and wine festival from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets for the beer festival are $45 online or $50 at the gate.
Last year, tickets for the beer festival sold out.
