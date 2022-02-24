Federal lawmakers who represent Cobb County condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Thursday.
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, said in a statement that the invasion was a premeditated war of aggression that violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law.
“I support the efforts already underway to bolster Ukraine’s defense forces, including the provision of American defense aid,” Warnock said. “I also strongly support the imposition of severe sanctions on Russia to compel President Putin to cease this catastrophic effort and to hold him and his allies accountable.”
Warnock continued, “I’m praying for the Ukrainian people and those across the region caught in the middle of this war, and I’m praying that peace will ultimately prevail.”
Georgia’s other senator, Democrat Jon Ossoff, said the invasion had “shattered the peace of Europe.”
“Innocent Ukrainians have been and will be killed, maimed, dispossessed, and displaced by the Russian Federation’s military assault, while the world faces the risks of a refugee crisis and broader instability or conflict,” Ossoff said.
Ossoff said he was preparing for a 5 p.m. briefing of senators by the secretaries of State, Defense and Treasury, as well as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The invasion requires NATO states to reaffirm their commitment to mutual defense.
“I urge U.S. diplomats, intelligence professionals, and military leaders to sustain the vigilance and diplomacy necessary to avoid unintentional escalation that could imperil global security,” Ossoff said.
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, said on social media that he was praying for the people of Ukraine as they fight for their freedoms.
“Russia’s goal is to reestablish the former USSR, and Putin will try to destroy anyone who dares stand in his way. Ukraine is fighting for their freedom tonight,” Loudermilk said.
Following the announcement of more U.S. sanctions and spikes in oil prices, Loudermilk criticized President Joe Biden’s energy policies.
“While Biden’s sanctions are appropriate, he’s only working one side of the equation. He could easily insulate Americans from the significant increase in gas prices that will result from sanctioning Russia by resuming construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and reversing his policies that have restricted our domestic oil production, which ended our energy independence,” Loudermilk said.
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, called the Russian attack “unconscionable.”
“The United States, its Allies, and its partners must continue to stand united as we strive for peace and prosperity in the region and around the globe,” McBath said. “President Putin has demonstrated a disregard for the lives, safety, and sovereignty of our fellow humans in an act that will continue to cause death and destruction. The world mourns the suffering Russia’s aggression will bring, and our prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend their home.”
As of press time, U.S. Rep. David Scott of the 13th District, which includes south Cobb, had not issued statements on the invasion.
