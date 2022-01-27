The Food and Drug Administration is no longer authorizing two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19, citing a lack of effectiveness against the omicron variant, the Georgia Department of Public Health said Thursday.
The antibodies are "synthetic, laboratory-created proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off the virus that causes COVID-19," as described by Georgia DPH. Data has shown that two treatments — Lilly’s bamlanivimab plus etesevimab and Regeneron’s casirivimab plus imdevimab — are not effective against the new variant, the DPH said.
"There are several other therapies such as oral antivirals from Pfizer and Merck, remdesivir (intravenous antiviral), and sotrovimab (mAb) that have been shown to be effective against the Omicron variant," the state DPH said. "These treatments are for non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, who are at high risk for severe illness, hospitalization, or death. Depending on your age, health history, and how long you have had symptoms, you may qualify for treatment if infected. You will need to discuss your eligibility with your healthcare provider."
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
Category
01/27/22
Change
Cases
126,015
+863
Hospitalizations
4,582
+7
Deaths
1,419
+3
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
Category
01/27/22
Change
Cases
1,808,462
+17,118
Hospitalizations
102,228
+646
Deaths
27,375
+91
As of Thursday, Wellstar Health System's Cobb County hospitals have 275 COVID-19 patients, 29 of them in intensive care and 21 of them on ventilators. The 275 patients are at Wellstar Cobb, Wellstar Kennestone and Wellstar Windy Hill. Those figures are down from Monday, when there were 288 COVID patients in the system's Cobb facilities. A week ago, the number was 329.
