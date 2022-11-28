Harrison Wiggins, 6, of Acworth, cuts a Christmas tree while his mother Brittany and sister, Kennedy, 13, look on. The Wiggins family cut their tree at Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs on Friday, Nov. 25.
Harrison Wiggins, 6, of Acworth, cuts a Christmas tree at Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs on Friday, Nov. 25.
From left, Chris, Kennedy, Brittany and Harrison Wiggins carry their Christmas tree after cutting it at Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs on Friday, Nov. 25.
Steve Baum of Riverdale saws the trunk of a Christmas tree while working at Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs on Friday, Nov. 25.
Trent Kirby of Paulding County ties a Christmas tree on a car while working at Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs on Friday, Nov. 25.
Trent Kirby of Paulding County, left, ties a Christmas tree on the car of customers Arturo Santiago and Laura Taylor at Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs on Friday, Nov. 25.
Chris Wiggins of Acworth after cutting his family's Christmas tree at Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs on Friday, Nov. 25.
POWDER SPRINGS — This holiday season, a local farm is again welcoming families on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree.
Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs is in its 42nd year selling trees. Families visiting after Thanksgiving, armed with bow saws, picked out and cut down the Carolina sapphire, Leland cypress and Virginia pine trees that grow there. Other customers simply bought pre-cut Fraser and balsam firs trucked in from colder climates, and soaked up the holiday atmosphere.
"It is all about the experience, it's not just about providing a service," owner Suzie Kimmel said.
Sleepy Hollow’s Christmas tree season started Nov. 19, but Kimmel said the farm gets much busier after turkey day.
“It’s really great to see families that have been coming here for generations. Our father started the farm over 40 years ago. … I think that’s the best part, is just seeing the tradition passed down, and the memories being made each year,” Kimmel said.
