SMYRNA — Mayor Derek Norton believes in those who believe.
On Friday, Norton held a roundtable for Jonquil City faith leaders at the Smyrna Community Center. About 30 participants from churches across the city were in attendance.
He said the effort is meant to promote collaboration among the various churches to improve life in Smyrna.
“More people are participating, and only good things come from faith leaders in the community getting together,” Norton said. “This discussion, I think will lead to collaboration, programming, helping those in need. It’s a really special thing to get all these faith leaders together.”
The focus of Friday’s meeting was on mental health, as Norton chose to highlight the work of the Cumberland Counseling Center at Cumberland Community Church.
Courtney Harkness is the church's lead pastor.
“For Cumberland, one of the things that we discovered over the past couple of years is really just an increase in mental health needs,” Harkness said.
Not only that, but there is greater awareness among people of what may be happening with their mental health, Harkness added.
Alex Thompson, who heads up the counseling center, said that prior to COVID-19, members of the church surveyed people about where they would turn to in times of need, and they found “the church” was the answer for a vast majority.
“The community at large knows that if they need food, if they need clothing, if they need some counseling for 'my teenage boy who just won’t get it together, I can go to the church, because I historically have found what I need through the church,'” Thompson said.
In the same survey, Thompson and other Cumberland Community Church members found that most people did not know how or where to access mental health resources, even through their churches.
From that feedback, Thompson organized the counseling center, which offers services from licensed therapists through Cumberland Community Church and partner churches in Lawrenceville (Gate City Church) and Buckhead (Northside United Methodist Church).
Thompson said the counseling center, which gave out $44,000 in counseling scholarships in 2022 to help community members pay for therapy sessions, and $30,000 the year before, is looking to grow its partnerships and continue expanding its offerings to more churches.
Thompson said the center provided therapy to 308 clients last year.
“And in the environment that we’re in right now, especially post-COVID, you’re seeing a need for mental health services that is unprecedented, both in Smyrna and in every other community,” Norton said.
The roundtable also saw budding efforts from Smyrna leaders to lend support to those affected by the earthquake in south-central Turkey and northwest Syria.
Bill Jordan, pastor at the Smyrna Worship Center, said he thought it necessary to donate to causes helping survivors of the massive quake that has killed an estimated 45,000 people, suggesting the church leaders in attendance start a collaborative effort to provide monetary aid to the impacted areas.
Derek Porter, the senior pastor of Smyrna First United Methodist Church, told Jordan his church would kick off the Smyrna faith community’s contribution to the cause through the United Methodist Committee on Relief, or UMCOR.
“I’ll honor your statement, and we’ll put up the first $5,000 in honor of the mayor and this group and recommend and challenge that we respond to the humanitarian emergency in that area,” Porter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.