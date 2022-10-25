MARIETTA — A showdown with the state government now looms as Cobb commissioners took a final vote Tuesday night to toss out the Republican-sponsored commission district maps made law earlier this year.
As during a first vote two weeks ago, the effort to invoke the county’s “home rule” powers and keep Commissioner Jerica Richardson in office passed 3-2 along party lines, amid spirited public debate.
Richardson, elected in 2020 and drawn into the neighboring District 3, threatens to be removed from office when the GOP-sponsored map takes effect Jan. 1. That map was passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in March.
If successful, the home rule bid would replace the GOP map with one advanced by Cobb Democratic legislators, which never received a hearing from the General Assembly. The board took a first vote on the measure on Oct. 11.
But whether the move will stand up beyond Tuesday is an open question. According to Richardson and legal observers, home rule — a legal feature intended to protect local governments from state overreach — has never been invoked to attempt a redrawing of district boundaries, and is all but certain to end up in litigation.
Staking the continuance of her four-year term in office on the gambit, Richardson said while the GOP map “was legal, it did not respect the relationship” with the county and was a “precedent-making bill nullifying the will of the voters.”
Richardson’s mother, Valerie Richardson, urged the board during public comment to press ahead, saying, “Drastic times call for drastic measures.”
While the idea is noble to try to over ride the redistricting for a fellow democrat commissioner, the vote was split along party lines 3 to 2. If this fails, I think it only right for the 3 democrat commissioners to reimburse the county for what could be an expensive procedure instead of using tax payer money to fund it.
