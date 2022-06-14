Cobb’s Board of Commissioners approved two items Tuesday, totaling over $1.6 million in spending, intended to chip away at a backlog of work orders caused by staff vacancies.
Some $636,000 will be pulled from the county’s federal stimulus funds to give $1,500 retention bonuses to workers in key infrastructure departments. Approximately 424 employees in the parks, fleet management, transportation, property management, and water sectors will be eligible.
Those departments and agencies, staff wrote in the agenda item, are suffering from “critical” vacancy levels.
The Department of Transportation is at 40% vacancy in positions that perform maintenance on traffic signals, signs, markings, roads, bridges, drainage and rights-of-way. Parks currently has 27% vacancy in similar “frontline” positions, with fleet management at 30%, the water system at 31%, and property management at 32%.
To be eligible, employees must have signed on with the county before April 1, and are required to stay on for at least 12 months. Should they leave before then, they’ll be required to refund the bonus.
The county has employed similar measures before. Last November, the board approved $2,500 retention bonuses for workers in Cobb’s 911 Emergency Communications call center likewise aimed at holding onto much-needed workers.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill had expressed reservations about the bonuses at the board’s work session Monday, indicating the move would be unfair to other county departments who might seek similar retention incentives. Gambrill ultimately supported the measure, telling the MDJ she had been told other departments would not be precluded from making their own requests.
She and her colleagues moved forward with a 4-0 approval, with Chairwoman Lisa Cupid absent from the meeting.
The other $1 million in spending approved Tuesday is likewise meant to give the transportation department some breathing room. The funds — these coming out of the general fund — will be used to outsource various maintenance projects around the county to private contractors.
The aforementioned vacancies have only exacerbated the backlog of projects as staff has pushed back mowing and repair schedules by weeks.
Transportation Director Drew Raessler said Monday the department’s limited crew has been focused on the most pressing repairs and maintenance which ensure road safety, putting off other projects.
The agenda item does not specify which contractors will be employed to take on the maintenance projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.