The Extension, a Marietta nonprofit that houses and counsels men and women recovering from drug addiction, broke ground Friday on a new, $7 million facility.
Tyler Driver, the Extension’s executive director, put the impact simply.
“It means a better life,” he said.
In the past eight months, around 1,000 people have come to the Extension seeking its services, Driver said. The organization could only admit 52.
“The need is so great,” Driver said.
The Extension houses homeless, drug-addicted people, and offers them counseling and job support. People in its program undergo random drug testing throughout their stay to make sure they remain in recovery.
Echoing leaders of other nonprofits, Driver said the pandemic has greatly increased the need for the Extension’s services.
“In many ways, the opposite of active addition is connection. And connections were challenged during the pandemic,” he said. “A lot of folks lost their support system, lost their interaction with others.”
The Extension’s men’s campus is made of two buildings, one of them a former Georgia Marble Company warehouse built in 1929. That building will be torn down and replaced with the new facility, with completion expected next summer, Driver said.
The new facility, at the Extension’s current location near the intersection of Church Street Extension and Loudermilk Drive, will increase the number of beds in its men’s dormitory from 47 to 82 and add new facilities such as an exercise room, laundry rooms and library. The Extension also provides services for women on a different campus in Marietta.
During construction, capacity at the men’s dormitory will drop to 33 beds.
“It was just out of necessity,” Driver said, “but it’s one step back and five steps forward.”
The $6.8 million capital campaign funding the new facility began in February 2021, Harper said. More than 150 people had donated as of the groundbreaking, raising a combined $6 million.
“I’m really proud of Marietta, rising to the occasion and doing this wonderful thing for our community and for society in general,” he said.
Atlanta-based insurance company AssuranceAmerica, owned by former gubernatorial candidate Guy Millner, donated $1 million to the capital campaign, Harper said.
Construction companies C.W. Matthews and Cork Howard Construction are providing site work and general contracting services free of charge, Harper added.
“Marietta’s very luck to have the Extension,” said Marietta City Councilman Johnny Walker, who attended Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony. “It has a trickle down effect, you know, with families and loved ones — it’s not just the people that go through the Extension, there’s a lot of other people that are affected.”
The Extension tracks its clients for two years after they “graduate” from the one-year program, Harper said, and sports a 70% success rate keeping them drug-free and employed. Many return to the Extension — not as clients, but as volunteers and mentors, he added.
“As I tell people all the time, we’re not here because there’s a problem,” Driver said. “We’re here because there’s a solution.”
