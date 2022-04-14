MARIETTA — Rare photographs highlighting a unique time in the city's history are depicted at the Marietta History Center's exhibit, "Marietta 1899: Color Captured in Black & White."
The exhibit highlights the work of New York photographer James Shaw and his visit to Marietta in the spring of 1899. It showcases never-before-seen images of Marietta Square, the Marietta National Cemetery, Kennesaw Avenue, Kennesaw Mountain, and rural Cobb County.
Shaw, who visited his brother in Marietta from April to June of 1899, went to the Memorial Day celebration on the Square and photographed a predominantly Black crowd, a little more than 30 years after slavery ended.
In a time when Black people were often pictured serving white people, the photos show African Americans celebrating their freedom with food, drinks and live music.
"There is diversity within these photos and a unique perspective of a northerner looking at the South and unique images of our area that we've never had before." Reed sad. "You see buildings in a period that we otherwise don't have any other proof of existence."
The museum acquired the photos from a law firm in New York after the firm discovered an image in the collection with the words "Kennesaw House" on a building. It just so happens that the former hotel is where the museum is housed at 1 Depot Street on the Square.
Reed said the donations of the photographs are an example of the importance of museums in documenting the city's history.
"It just shows that we're still always collecting, we're still always getting something new, even when you think you've seen it all," she said. "That's what makes it exciting here at the museum. Future generations will have these photographs, collections and artifacts."
The exhibit will remain on display through at least part of the summer.
