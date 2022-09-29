CUMBERLAND — The Cobb Galleria's Specialty Shops are in need of renovations, spurring the public board that manages the Galleria's retail arm to look for more funding.
Michele Swann, CEO and general manager of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority, told the MDJ a deal which would provide funding for such renovations may come soon. The authority, which owns and operates the Cobb Galleria, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and the ArtsBridge Foundation, relies on a large portion of Cobb’s hotel-motel and liquor by the drink taxes for its revenue.
Swann said by the end of the year the authority hopes to strike a deal with the Cobb Board of Commissioners for a renewal of the agreement with the county and its cities to share the tax receipts. The current agreement, which gives the authority 62.5% and the county 37.5% of the total proceeds from the 8% tax, runs until 2026, and a new agreement would take effect that year.
“We’ve been working with the cities and the Board of Commissioners really since 2018 … to extend those agreements,” Swann said. “Currently, we are very, very close, we believe we’re very, very close to coming to terms for the renewal, and it’s our hope that we can get it all done by the end of this calendar year.”
Should the authority come to an agreement with the county for sharing the tax receipts beyond 2026, the deal would be for a 25- or 30-year extension, Swann said. She wouldn't speculate on the terms of a new agreement — namely, what portion of the revenue the authority would get — because negotiations with county commissioners are ongoing.
"Of course we hope that the terms of the agreement remain the same in terms of the funding," Swann said. "Over the years, it's served us well."
The impetus of extending the tax-sharing agreement, Swann said, is so the authority can issue bonds for redeveloping the Galleria Specialty Shops and renovating the convention center.
“Because right now, we don’t have a funding source beyond 2026,” Swann said.
As its revenues for this year show, it is no wonder the authority is eager to strike a deal. While it saw a significant drop in tax revenue receipts in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, the authority’s current receipts of $20.7 million are 10% more than the same period for fiscal 2019 prior to the pandemic, according to the authority's financial report.
“It’s too bad we can’t just take 2020 and 2021 and just say they never happened,” said board member Connie Engel at a Wednesday meeting of the authority.
Of the $20.7 million, more than $13 million covered debt service, contractual payments and funding for Cobb Travel & Tourism. That still left the authority with a budget surplus of more than $5 million from the taxes, the highest surplus of the last 10 years. Swann credited a jump in short-term business, or bookings for the Galleria Centre’s convention, meeting and performance spaces less than a year in advance, for the large surplus.
“What we’re seeing is a lot of short-term business that wasn’t budgeted for or forecasted in June of ‘21 that we have realized since then, which is great news,” Swann said. “During 2021, we were not seeing any short-term business at all, people were not planning within three to six months, but they are planning now, we’re getting calls within a week for meeting space. That’s very encouraging.”
