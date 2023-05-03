MARIETTA — A new café in town is open for business.
Nestled along train tracks and pine trees near the intersection of Canton and Sawyer roads, a steady stream of customers stepped inside Café Clément for coffee and lunch Wednesday afternoon.
Sunlight poured in through large windows as the aroma of fresh baked bread and coffee filled the room.
The narrow kitchen behind the counter was full of energy as Chef Luisana Rojas Beaudet, one of the owners, cut dough for fresh baguettes. Red strawberry jam bubbled on the stove.
“We opened in April and make everything from scratch, except the croissants,” Beaudet said. “My mom is a really good cook, and she inspired me.”
Beaudet is from the Dominican Republic and draws inspiration from her Hispanic and Caribbean roots. Her husband, Arthur Beaudet, handles the coffee while she focuses on the cooking side of the business. The couple started with a small batch roaster in a small space, selling their products online. After saving some money, they decided to open up a brick-and-mortar café.
“This has been his dream for 10 years,” Luisana Beaudet said, explaining how she met her husband while working for Douceur de France, the French bakery off Marietta Square.
“His parents were in business there for 23 years until they sold it,” she said.
The couple lives near Marietta Square with their four-year-old son.
Elvia Lopez, a chef of more than 20 years, slid between the oven and another station to bring sandwiches to hungry patrons.
“I’m really lucky to have her,” Luisana Beaudet said. “It’s been really good so far, definitely beat expectations. We’ve been a lot busier than we thought. A lot of people told us to prepare mentally and financially for a slow start, but we’ve been slammed.”
Arthur Beaudet loves to create the perfect cup of coffee.
“I was working at my parents’ place, Douceur de France,” he said, “and I fell in love with coffee after switching from a commercial coffee blend to a local roaster, and seeing the difference making coffee with extra care really made me happy and is what sparked this whole coffee thing.”
By fusing modern roasting techniques with coffee that is grown and processed carefully, he is able to create a combination of unique flavors from around the world without any unnecessary bitter taste, he said.
The first of his French family to be born in America, Arthur Beaudet said he’s been surprised by the amount of support and people coming to the café.
“Things are going great,” he said.
Dillon Barahona, of Marietta, works as a barista for the café.
Steaming milk for a latte, Barahona slowly added the hot liquid to a white mug.
“I really like the coffee culture,” Barahona said. “Just the history of it, a place for intellectuals to gather. I’ve always loved the taste of coffee.”
Located at 1438 Canton Rd., Café Clément is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
