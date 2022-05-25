The broad Republican field in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District narrowed to two candidates after Tuesday night with top vote-getters Jake Evans and Dr. Rich McCormick headed to June 21 runoff election.
In the Republican-heavy district encompassing parts of Cobb, Fulton, Cherokee, Forsyth, and Dawson counties, McCormick led the pack with 48,681 votes, or 43%. Evans finished just shy of 26,000 votes, earning 23%.
In Georgia, candidates must secure a majority of the vote — 50%, plus one — to win outright.
Mirroring a number of down-ballot races around the state, Evans’ endorsement by former President Donald Trump failed to catapult him to victory. But the attorney and former head of the Georgia Ethics Commission claimed the “most momentum” of anyone in the nine-candidate primary.
“We proved last night that our campaign closed with more momentum than any other in this race,” Evans said in a news release Wednesday. “I congratulate Rich on his strong finish and I thank all of the other candidates for their love of country and willingness to serve. I will work to earn their support and that of the thousands who voted for them.”
McCormick, an emergency room doctor who was the Republican nominee in the 7th District two years ago, struck a less conciliatory tone. A news release declaring victory mocked McCormick’s opponent as “Fake Jake Evans,” a “woke activist lawyer and fake conservative with a troubling past.”
The release links to an attack website castigating Evans on an array of issues.
McCormick himself added, “If you want a real conservative who will deliver real results in Congress, I humbly ask for your vote.”
Evans and McCormick will face off June 21 alongside a series of other local and state races.
All election results are unofficial until certified.
