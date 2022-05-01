ATLANTA — The race for Georgia's redrawn 6th Congressional District features a whopping nine Republicans.
But two have risen to the top of the pack, and the pair sparred Sunday afternoon in a debate hosted by Georgia Public Broadcasting.
The new 6th District includes a chunk of northeast Cobb County, north Fulton County, the eastern part of Cherokee County, a small piece of Gwinnett County and all of Forsyth and Dawson counties. Incumbent Democrat Lucy McBath has decided to run instead in the new 7th District, after the 6th was redrawn to favor Republicans by more than 20 points.
Dr. Rich McCormick, an emergency room doctor who narrowly lost his 2020 bid for the 7th Congressional District to Democrat Carolyn Bordeaux, is the leading fundraiser in the race, according to open secrets.org, having raised $2.5 million as of March 31.
Jake Evans, an attorney and former chairman of the Georgia State Ethics Commission, trails McCormick, having raised $1.5 million.
When given the opportunity to ask a question of the other candidates at the debate, Evans and McCormick used it to attack each other.
"Rich, you courted and were endorsed by the most liberal faction of the Republican caucus," Evans said. "Most RINOs don't show their horns until after they get elected. ... What did you tell them to get your support?"
McCormick denied seeking or accepting an endorsement from the group Evans was referring to, and said he had been endorsed by three members of the far-right Freedom Caucus and by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.
McCormick used his question to ask Evans why he had threatened legal action against supporters of candidate Mallory Staples "for highlighting your support of defund the police."
Evans said his campaign had sent a cease-and-desist letter to an outside group supporting Staples candidacy, a group whose ads made "baseless accusations against me and my campaign."
During the debate, Evans promoted a vision of "uncompromising conservatism." And, in a post-debate interview, he couldn't name any policy area in which he might find compromise with a Democrat.
But other candidates accused him of being less conservative than he claims.
Staples, a former teacher, said Evans had in 2016 called Donald Trump, then running against Hillary Clinton for the presidency, the "lesser of two evils."
Evans brushed it aside, pointing to endorsements from conservative television host Sean Hannity and Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Your words are your words," Staples shot back. "Yours is a disqualifying story of flip-flopping and opportunism."
And Meagan Hanson, a former state representative, said an article Evans had written while in law school called for moving funding from the criminal justice system to the education system — "a.k.a. defund the police."
Evans called the characterization "blatantly false."
Candidates were asked whether they believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Courts around the country have repeatedly tossed cases alleging voter fraud for lack of evidence.
Eugene Yu, Blake Harbin, Staples and Paulette Smith said the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Trump.
McCormick, Evans, Byron Gatewood and Suzi Voyles said the election was rife with fraud, and McCormick suggested his own election in 2020 had been stolen from him.
Hanson said she had not seen any evidence the election had been stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.