KENNESAW — Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said Monday her office aimed to finish a recount of more than 180,000 ballots cast in the Nov. 8 general election by early Tuesday, if not late Monday night.
In a Monday night presentation before the Kennesaw City Council, Eveler said the recount came after a memory card containing 789 votes was not uploaded by Cobb Elections staff, changing the outcome of a Kennesaw City Council race.
Eveler told the council the overlooked memory card was “just a failure to follow procedures that were in place.
“We have determined that it was a particular employee who just failed to check the checklist that said there two memory cards from the Kennesaw 3A precinct,” Eveler added.
In response to a question from Kennesaw Councilman Antonio Jones, Eveler confirmed the error occurred during ballot tallying after the election, not at a polling location.
Eveler said her office still had 11 boxes of ballots from advance voting to count, each with 1,500 to 2,000 ballots.
The recount of all the county’s ballots for the single City Council race was necessary, she told the MDJ, because advance voting ballots were spread out across the county, so Kennesaw residents could have voted in any precinct in Cobb.
Eveler said Friday her office would need to complete the Kennesaw recount before the state certified the general election on Monday. However, a representative from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office told her that, since it only certifies state races, the recount could take as long as the county needed.
New results Friday declared Lynette Burnette the winner of the City Council race, demoting to second place Madelyn Orochena, who had initially been declared winner when the Cobb Board of Elections certified the election results the first time on Nov. 15.
The recount, requested by Orochena, began over the weekend after the results were re-certified by the Cobb Board of Elections Friday.
Neither Orochena nor Burnette were present at the council meeting Monday evening.
Last week, board attorney Daniel White said that under state law, candidates who lose by less than 0.5% have an automatic right to demand a recount — Orochena lost by 31 votes, a margin of 0.32%.
The Kennesaw special election for Post 1 was triggered when former Councilman James “Doc” Eaton resigned his seat in June over the reopening of controversial Confederate-themed shop, Wildman’s, in downtown Kennesaw.
The five-member Kennesaw City Council is elected citywide, and the race to replace Eaton drew seven candidates. The city charter stipulates that the winning candidate only needs to receive the most votes, not a majority.
