MARIETTA — After a massive turnout during early voting, voters largely saw short lines in Cobb County for the runoff election between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican Herschel Walker Tuesday.
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the MDJ all polling locations opened on time, with wait times averaging half an hour or less.
At several precincts the MDJ visited, most voters said they were in and out within five to 10 minutes.
“It was smooth as glass,” said David Maddox, of his voting experience at Eastside Baptist Church in east Cobb.
Across Georgia, wait times averaged around three minutes or less, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Maddox, an east Cobb resident, told the MDJ he was a two-time voter for Walker after casting a ballot for him in November.
“We're trying to get the right people into our government, and the only way we're gonna get them there is to come out and vote,” Maddox said. “I think (Walker) is a strong American. He loves America. He won't be just totally a rubber stamp, which I'm afraid the other guy is. And he should hopefully represent us like we need to be represented.”
Across the aisle, east Cobb’s Georgia Wooller said she voted for Warnock in November, but was just as motivated to vote against Walker, citing “his history with women and his stance on reproductive rights.”
“I just don't think he has what it takes, no matter what happens. And as a woman, I thought it was my responsibility to vote against him. I've also been happy with how Warnock has done in the Senate the past few years,” Wooller said.
Democrats already have retained their slim majority in the Senate, capturing 50 seats in the midterm elections last month. That gives them the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris, who presides over the Senate, can break ties.
Also at Eastside was a Walker voter, who asked to be identified only as Scott, who said he wanted to help maintain a 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate, his reason being he’d “rather them do nothing.”
“I'm always looking for gridlock,” he added.
Even with control of the Senate already decided, Dana Hermanson, leaving Zion Baptist Church in downtown Marietta, said the difference between a one-vote majority and an even split was significant.
“It’s already established, but 50-50 has an impact on the Senate committees, and it kind of changes the dynamic in terms of one senator having the same degree of power as before. So I think, yeah, 49-51 and 50-50 are different enough to come out,” Hermanson said.
Mary Mullins and her daughter Yolanda, supporters of Warnock both, told the MDJ they vote in every election.
“I never miss the opportunity,” said Mary Mullins. “From history, I know how our people, African-Americans, had a hard time having an opportunity to vote. So I would never have that opportunity if it wasn’t for them.”
Added Yolanda Mullins, “We owe it to them and ourselves.”
Mary Mullins, who said she is diabetic, cited Warnock’s advocacy for capping the price of insulin as a key issue for her. Yolanda Mullins said she knew of Warnock well before he ran for office.
“I admire what he’s done for the community. Not just for Black people, but for the community as a whole, and I actually appreciate what he’s done in his first term,” Yolanda Mullins said. “… I feel like he will be fair across the board. He doesn’t just vote Democrat, he votes for people. I believe that about him.”
All polling locations were scheduled to close at 7 p.m. For more on the results of Tuesday's runoff election, check mdjonline.com.
