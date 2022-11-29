From left: Adam Ross, Cumberland CID; Ali Nuckles, Georgia Commute Options; Lindsey Burruss, Cobb Travel and Tourism; Kim Menefee, Cumberland CID; Lauren Abernethy, Braves Development Company; Kyethea Clark, Cumberland CID; and Kathy Post, Cumberland CID.
Suzanne Rodriguez rides a bike near the new, eighth bike share station near the Battery's silver parking deck, which opened Tuesday.
The Cumberland CID's bike share station near the Battery's silver parking deck.
From left: Maj. Bullock and Capt. Scherer of the Cobb County Police Department pose with bikes at the Cumberland CID's new bike share station.
Maj. Bullock of the Cobb County Police Department rides a bike at the Cumberland CID's new bike share station.
CUMBERLAND — A new bike station in Cobb’s commercial hub was unveiled Tuesday, now the eighth of the network.
The station is next to the Battery’s Silver Deck on Circle 75 Parkway, steps from Truist Park. Riders will have direct access to the Cobb Galleria across the pedestrian bridge over I-285, along with dozens of miles of trails around the area.
With the launch of the station by the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID), it brings the program's total fleet up to about 40 bikes.
“With our bike share program, we connect 38 miles of trail within Cumberland,” said CID Executive Director Kim Menefee. “… It's here for you not only to enjoy recreationally, but also one of the things we're really working on, is adding more mobility and transportation options.”
As with the rest of Cumberland’s fleet, the bikes are unlocked using a QR code printed on their body. The first hour of a ride is free, followed by a fee of $3 per hour.
Ali Nuckles of Georgia Commute Options, a group that aims to reduce pollution by encouraging alternative transportation modes, said the bike share program would help reduce emissions and traffic.
"I think it's not only a great way to improve your physical and mental health, but it's also a great way to start improving the air quality. You can replace shorter trips in your car on the bike," she said. "And this is a great way to get started."
Other stations are located near the Galleria, Cumberland Mall, the Rottenwood Creek trailhead, and on the far side of the Battery.
The CID hopes to soon open a ninth station along Akers Mill Road, between Cumberland Boulevard and Powers Ferry Road. That expansion will bring the fleet up to 45 bikes.
Interested residents can look up the full trail network along with bike station locations at cumberlandtrails.org.
