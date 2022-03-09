Two state representatives pushing for the creation of a city of Lost Mountain fielded a wide range of questions over Zoom Tuesday night, with an audience of more than 200 viewers.
The virtual meeting was the latest in a series of town halls held by groups that are advocating — or cautioning against — the creation of four new cities in Cobb County.
In the case of Lost Mountain, advocates have pushed cityhood on a message of local control, especially over planning and zoning, to maintain the rural-suburban character of west Cobb.
“All too often there's gonna be requests to take land that's zoned for one house per acre, and try to push two or three homes per acre into it,” said state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth. “Is that your vision? Or when you bought your home there, and invested a large part of your life savings, with the covenant that the land use plan around me is going to be maintained and respected.”
Setzler was joined by his colleague, Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, another legislator who helped shepherd the Lost Mountain bill through the legislature.
Ehrhart spoke about raising her children in east Cobb, only to move west later in life to flee the development in that area. Both she and Setzler praised the work of Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who represents west Cobb, but argued that a single commissioner wouldn’t be enough to preserve the bucolic parts of west Cobb.
“We are grateful for the good work that she has done, and I know will continue to do as she's running for reelection,” Ehrhart said of Gambrill. “The fact is, she is one person on a council of five. And more times than not, we have evidence, we know that the other four members don't share Keli’s vision, necessarily, about development in west Cobb.”
On May 24, registered voters within the proposed city’s boundaries will vote on whether or not to incorporate. If created, Lost Mountain would be the largest city in Cobb by population, with nearly 75,000 residents.
The city would be governed by a mayor and six council members. All seven of these officials would be elected citywide, though council members would still have their own districts.
Viewers submitted questions through the private chat function on Zoom in messages to Preserve West Cobb, the pro-cityhood group that hosted the meeting. The group then selected questions and posed them to Ehrhart and Setzler.
Taxes
The proposed city would not have to levy new property taxes to fund itself, according to a study conducted by the University of Georgia. The city of Lost Mountain could raise about $12.5 million in revenue each year and spend about $9.1 million, leaving a $3.3 million annual surplus, according to the study’s authors.
Setzler said that surplus could be used to build a rainy day fund in the first few years. After that, the Lost Mountain City Council might decide to lower taxes. He cited the example of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a relatively new city with limited services that reduced its millage rate after running a surplus.
“We're not here to promise your taxes will be decreased after three or four or five or nine years. But we've seen another comparison city where that has happened,” Setzler said.
Zoning
Lost Mountain, if approved, would operate under a model sometimes dubbed “city-lite” and provide just four services: planning and zoning, code enforcement, sanitation, and parks and recreation.
Zoning control is the “founding principle” of the Lost Mountain movement, Ehrhart said.
Lost Mountain would inherit the zoning map and land use plan already in place from the county. The council could then alter it as it sees fit in the future. The two representatives said they expected future Lost Mountain mayors and councils to adhere to that vision.
One question posed was whether Lost Mountain, then, would be able to accommodate people with more modest incomes.
Setzler said that question would mostly fall on the future council. But young families looking to rent or purchase their first home may want to go elsewhere, he said.
“There's many places around the metro, and Cobb County in particular, to have that high-density lifestyle,” Setzler said.
Lost Mountain, he added, would be preserving a “unique resource” in metro Atlanta.
“I know of no other global city in the world … that 40 minutes outside of the city center during rush hour, can you get to a place where you can have a three- or four-acre lot for the price that you can get three- or four-acre lots today. … Preserving that for the metro area as a whole, it's an important resource for folks that are looking for that kind of living,” Setzler said.
While Setzler and Ehrhart hammered planning and zoning as the priority, Setzler also mentioned that the city would have better architectural standards, saying Cobb County’s were “not that high.”
“If you're gonna bring in a coffee shop, for example, is it going to have a big pole out front with a backlit, popsicle sign? Or is it gonna be a low-profile sign with a logo that's smaller, it's got stacked stone around it … with landscaping and a split rail fence behind it, that look that you might see in the city of Milton,” Setzler said.
Lost Mountain would even provide special protection for large properties. The charter includes a “property owner’s bill of rights” for owners of parcels that are two or more acres. Such rights include farming, keeping of livestock, brush burning, recreational gun usage, hunting and fishing. That section was added at the request of state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb.
“Those are things that we all along expected would be embraced and brought into the city,” Setzler said. “But Senator Tippins, I think wisely, wanted to put some of that in black and white and put it into the charter.”
Borders
At its widest, Lost Mountain would be five miles by seven miles.
The city would be bordered to the west by Paulding County and to the south by Macland Road. Its eastern border is less straightforward — it would be Barrett Parkway in the southeast, Noses Creek in the middle east and the western reaches of Marietta, near Kennesaw Mountain, in the northeast.
Lost Mountain’s northern border, depending on the section, would be Stilesboro Road, Old Stilesboro Road, Mars Hill Church Road, Lake Acworth or elsewhere.
Some subdivisions would be split in half by the proposed borders. Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin has questioned why Lost Mountain’s borders go so far east.
Setzler said the only real guideline for drawing lines was including neighborhoods that expressed interest.
“Where is there consensus around this low density, rural-residential feel? Where does that exist? Where do folks really value that? That was really the driving point about the boundaries,” Setzler said.
Some of the more peculiar sections of border are caused by the lines having to follow census blocks, he added.
Limited services
Setzler and Ehrhart spent much of their time promising that services the county offers would not change.
Some of the services and policies that will not be affected by Lost Mountain include: school zones, the senior tax exemption, senior centers, county-maintained roads, water and sewer systems, and police and fire.
The city would need to negotiate intergovernmental agreements with Cobb Police and Cobb Fire, Setzler said.
“Folks have asked ‘Well, what if they want to somehow stick it to the city because you incorporated?’ I just don't believe that, I know the leaders in Cobb County, and they understand there's a decision for voters,” Setzler said.
Trash pickup would continue to operate through contracts with private companies. The city, not the county, however, would manage those contracts in the future.
Some decisions would be up to the new council. That includes whether to purchase county parks in the new city for $100 per acre, as is allowed under state law. That decision seems an obvious yes, Ehrhart said. That attractive price is mandated by state law, and the representatives expect the city would purchase county parks, namely Lost Mountain Park and Oregon Park.
Setzler deferred to the future council on questions about city staff’s pay and pension structure.
As to where the government would be located, the representatives proposed leasing office space until a permanent facility can be built.
“There is no intention whatsoever for the city to engage in some sort of a building campaign for a Taj Mahal City Hall,” Ehrhart said.
