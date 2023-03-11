SpecialThe house was constructed for early Cobb County settlers Eliza and Robert McAfee. During the Civil War, according to a historical marker on the front lawn, the house was used by Brig. Gen. Kenner Garrard as his headquarters shortly after Union forces seized Big Shanty, now known as Kennesaw.
TOWN CENTER — Sitting at the corner of Barrett Parkway and Bells Ferry Road, boarded up and abandoned, the fate of the Robert McAfee House is uncertain.
“We’ve been in negotiations with the current owner and potential developers for relocation of the historic, 1840s house since 2019,” said Trevor Beemon, executive director of Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society.
There is a historical marker in front of the house, but the house and land are not protected, according to Beemon.
“There are private individuals looking to relocate, renovate it following historic restoration guidelines, and then sell the house,” Beemon said. “The house will be used as a residence.”
The property is owned by the Medford Family Limited Partnership.
The house is located in unincorporated Cobb, and an application to rezone the land it sits on is currently being reviewed by the Cobb Board of Commissioners. A developer is looking to buy the land and build a car wash on the property, Beemon said.
The only way to save the house is to relocate it, Beemon said, and using the house as a commercial structure isn’t financially viable.
The house was constructed for early Cobb County settlers Eliza and Robert McAfee. During the Civil War, according to a historical marker on the front lawn, the house was used by Brig. Gen. Kenner Garrard as his headquarters shortly after Union forces seized Big Shanty, now known as Kennesaw.
The house may have been used as a field hospital after a brief skirmish near McAfee’s Crossroads, Beemon said.
In order to help make sure historic properties in Cobb are protected, Beemon urges people to attend Cobb County Board of Commissioners meetings on a regular basis.
Historic homes on private property can be tough to save.
“There is only so much a historical society can do,” said Amy Reed, director of the Marietta History Center. “We would love to see the house saved if possible. It’s a really cool old house in an unfortunate location. It would be fantastic if the house can be relocated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.