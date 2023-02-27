Jerica mug (county website)

Jerica Richardson
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(2) comments

Rich The Equalizer Pellegrino
Rich the Equalizer Pellegrino

The joke is that some so-called conservatives only follow conservative principles when it benefits them and are in favor of the State and big government interference when it suits them. Hypocrites! ("Home rule" is a conservative principle to ensure that the State does not interfere in local politics and government.)

Report Add Reply
Bill Hicks
William Hicks

Call it whatever you want but "home rule" is not law. Having said that, I believe the law should read that if someone is gerrymandered out of office, they should be able to stay in office until the next election cycle that involves that office.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription