A proposal to renovate and expand an east Cobb service station was held up by county commissioners this week amid complaints from neighbors about runoff and traffic impacts to the area.
The station sits at the corner of Trickum and Shallowford roads, as it has since 1996. Its owner, Southern Gas Partners LLC, is looking to renovate the gas station, add more than 2,000 square feet of retail space onsite, and build a car wash on an adjacent vacant lot.
Jim Courson, representing the owners, said Cobb’s planning guidelines had hamstrung the group from improving the property. He said a recent comprehensive plan update left the owners with a “non-conforming” zoning category, meaning the county won’t issue any building permits to the owner.
“It is truly a hardship on the basis of the owner, simply because the classifications changed, and it was through no fault of his own that he is now sitting there with two pieces of property that he really can’t do anything with — unless you grant the rezoning,” Courson told the board.
“Does this property have an economic value as presently zoned?” he added. “I think for reasons that I’ve stated, it does not.”
Southern Gas Partners and Trilogy Group, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm, would bring the business more in line with the offerings of a QuikTrip or Racetrac, Courson said. The car wash would have self-service vacuums and automatic machines, reducing the need for a significant staff presence.
The intersection in question already features two gas stations — a Shell and a Chevron — on opposing corners.
But Mel Skelton, who said he’s lived behind the empty lot for some decades, argued the original development had created runoff and erosion problems on his property and worried more construction would do the same.
“There was lots of wildlife: beavers, everything, hawks, blue herons used to visit there. And after (the development) happened, it took 20 years for the wildlife to start coming back to that ecosystem,” said Skelton, who added he was speaking on behalf of himself and his neighbors.
Skelton raised further concerns about noise from the car wash, light pollution from the 24/7 convenience store, and added traffic at an already dangerous intersection.
“I’m not against development as long as it’s done right, but in this case … I’m just asking you to be considerate, because I have a real nice little wildlife spot in my backyard,” he added.
County stormwater engineer Carl Carver said the car wash would be “treated as a hot spot” with the owner required to treat any soap or other contaminants running off from the property.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who represents the area, indicated she was worried about providing a left-turn out at the property given the area already receives a failing traffic grade. Birrell instructed Courson to meet with neighbors to address their concerns, something she believed had not yet happened.
Birrell’s motion to hold the case for 30 days carried unanimously.
