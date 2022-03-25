East Cobb 2022 map (USE THIS)

The proposed city of East Cobb.

 Courtesy East Cobb Cityhood Committee

The Rotary Club of East Cobb will host a forum debating the East Cobb cityhood issue on May 4.

The event will be moderated by journalist Donna Lowry, and held at Pope High School's auditorium from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event is open to all Cobb County residents, with admission capped at 500. Interested attendees can reserve free tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/301917281717.

