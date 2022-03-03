Six months after a surprise overnight storm ravaged east Cobb and caused millions in property damage, Commissioner Jerica Richardson tried to turn residents’ eyes toward future floods in a town hall this week.
"Everyone's feeling the impact of it, and it is not an issue that we arrived at overnight,” Richardson said. “But the goal is, we can accelerate our ways to resolving it for the future.”
Some homeowners, however, said they’re not done talking about last year’s floods until meaningful relief comes their way.
“Short term is, how do we fix the stuff from September? And if there's no support for that, then why are we on this call? You know, I'm very frustrated. I think everyone else is too … and I don't hear us doing anything here,” said one attendee.
That tension’s been more or less constant since September, when parts of Marietta and east Cobb received upwards of 5 inches of rain in a few hours.
County surveys in the aftermath tallied some 250 reports of damage. But federal authorities found the damage wasn’t widespread enough to merit a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster declaration, which would have opened up an array of relief options. Instead, they received disaster status from the Small Business Administration (SBA), which only offered low-interest loans in select circumstances.
The same participant who pressed the need for short-term solutions said his homeowners’ association had been denied a loan application because the HOA is optional for the community.
“They said we have no proven way to be able to pay it back … if we could get it in our operational budget, we would do it. We just can’t come up with the big figure,” he added.
There’s also the widespread issues caused by poor record-keeping from decades ago. Drainage pipes and culverts failed during the floods, which homeowners insist were publicly built. But with no record of them in county documents, Cobb says it can’t pay to repair infrastructure it can’t say it owns.
Richardson indicated the available options remain limited, at best. She expects the county to seek out further grants this month, but warned they’d “be narrow in scope.”
Frustrations boiled over at a few points in the town hall. Another resident asked how she could have a crushed pipe on her property added to the list of county-owned infrastructure that the stormwater division is working through to repair.
Stormwater engineer David Breaden replied that the county is still working through its backlog of work orders, some of which predate last year’s floods. From there, it’s prioritizing projects that threaten home structures or prevent access to property.
“It is impacting my structure! It’s 10 inches from the foundation of my house. Don’t tell me it’s not impacting my structure. That’s ridiculous,” she shot back.
Next steps
Richardson tried to frame the conversation around what the county can do to close such gaps in the long run. Among the most significant is the possibility of a stormwater utility fee, which the Board of Commissioners directed staff to explore last year.
Currently, stormwater costs are assessed based on the amount of water a property owner uses. Under the proposal, it would instead be tied to a property’s impervious surface area and how much runoff it generates.
Next Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners will consider spending over $200,000 to move that project forward. The contract with Pictometry, an aerial photography and surveying firm, will furnish the county with images and data to clock the impervious surface area of properties and allow Cobb to start assessing what property owners might pay under the proposed fee system.
Also part of the effort, Richardson said, is addressing pay and retention problems among staff. If the staff is to get out in front of problems before they happen, Cobb has to tackle “the lack of human capital resources that we have as a county in order to accommodate some of the more proactive activities.”
Hill Wright, an east Cobb resident who’s led the efforts pressuring the county to step up its response, said its first a problem of communication.
“It's going to come about by helping people in the community understand … that we've got 40, 50-year-old infrastructure that's failing all over the place, and that we as a county don't have have a way to pay for it … We've got to help the community understand — if we're going to have a vehicle to finance this — we've got to help the community understand why we need that. It can't just be a, ‘Well, if you want it or not,’ because we can't let this happen to people in the community.”
Mr. Wright hit the nail on the head in the last paragraph of this article. We are up to our ears in maintenance obligations because of the age - and sheer volume - of our infrastructure. There has to be an honest conversation about how we will pay to maintain all the public infrastructure we've built in Cobb County to service mostly low-density development. We cannot continue to finance these expenses with additional outward growth that requires yet more miles of asphalt and pipes that will also need to be maintained. At some point, the bills come due.
