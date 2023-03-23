E.J. Stapler of east Cobb holds up a Georgia Bulldogs-themed quilt she made for the Cobb County Division of Family and Children Services Thursday afternoon at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center.
E.J. Stapler of east Cobb holds up a Georgia Bulldogs-themed quilt she made for the Cobb County Division of Family and Children Services Thursday afternoon at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center.
Sheila Mends-Aidoo of Powder Springs sews Courage Bags, bags to hold beads for kids who are sick, Thursday afternoon at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center.
Cindy Wrigley of east Cobb works on a quilt for a teenage boy for the Cobb County DFCS Thursday afternoon at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center.
Liz Laxson of Canton works on a quilt for DFCS Thursday afternoon at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center.
East Cobb Quilters' Guild members sew at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center Thursday afternoon.
Tami Opland sews at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center Thursday afternoon.
Deborah Jones sews at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center Thursday afternoon.
Deborah Jones shows off some placemats she made for Meals on Wheels Thursday afternoon at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center.
Linda Agnello of Johns Creek sews pillowcases for Pillowcases for Ryan's Case for Smiles Thursday afternoon at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center.
East Cobb Quilters' Guild members sew at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center Thursday afternoon.
TOWN CENTER — To produce items for several charities, East Cobb Quilters' Guild held a "sewcial" at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Town Center Thursday afternoon.
Sewing machines whirred and hummed among soft chatter as more than a dozen Guild members diligently worked during the charity event to sew Beads of Courage bags for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta cancer patients, placemats for Meals on Wheels, pillowcases for hospitalized children through Ryan’s Case for Smiles, and quilts for the Cobb Department of Family and Children Services.
"We're sewing all day making quilts, placemats, pillowcases and bead bags," said Abbi Rabeneck, community service chair for the East Cobb Quilters' Guild. "We're all here to have fun together for a good cause."
Beads of Courage bags are given to children throughout the Atlanta area who are coping with serious illnesses, said Linda Bailey, a past president of the Guild.
"Kids get a bead for courage, and can store the beads in the bag until they have enough to make something like a bracelet," Bailey said.
East Cobb resident E.J. Stapler, a self-described "retired lady who sews," completed a Georgia Bulldog quilt to donate.
"It's a lot of fun," Stapler said. "I've been sewing since I was 13. I thought this event was neat and I wanted to be a part of it."
Sheila Mends-Aidoo, of Powder Springs, loves to sew and was also excited to participate.
"I'm a new member, and this event is just great," Mends-Aidoo said.
Walking around the room, each table of sewers were working on particular items for one of the charities.
Deborah Jones of Sandy Springs was committed to making placemats for Meals on Wheels.
"It probably takes me 30 minutes to make each one," Jones said. "I let the fabric speak to me."
Jones has been a member of the Guild for 23 years.
"This is one craft that has stuck with me," Jones said. "I find it very satisfying."
Liz Laxson, meanwhile, worked on a quilt for kids in foster care.
"I just like to give back and I like to make pretty things," Laxson said.
