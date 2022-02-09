East Cobb 2022 map (USE THIS)

The proposed city of East Cobb.

 Courtesy East Cobb Cityhood Committee

The East Cobb Cityhood Committee will host a virtual information session Thursday on "what the future of East Cobb might look like."

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Interested participants can register at https://bit.ly/3JlXTAR.

An in-person town hall meeting is in the works for a future date, the committee said.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.