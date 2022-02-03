ATLANTA — The push to put a city of East Cobb to a referendum in a few months’ time moved one step closer to fruition Thursday, with a final floor vote by the Georgia State Senate just around the corner.
The proposal advanced 4-3 along party lines out of the Senate’s State and Local Government Operations Committee Thursday, after a push by Democrats to table the measure failed.
Sens. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, and Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, in particular honed in on the narrow window of time before the referendum — May 24 — and a lack of information about the city’s finances and demographics as reasons for their hesitancy. Au went so far as to say she was supportive of the idea behind the measure, but echoed other Democrats in her concern that the whole affair was being rushed.
“Is this timeframe of needing it to be online, as it were, by January (2023) a real deadline? For what reason are we using January 2023 as the cutoff that we have to be done by then?” Au asked. “Because it seems like if we put it on the November ballot, that we could just choose a time in the future. Nothing has to happen, right?”
Au’s concern was shared by Mindy Seger of the anti-cityhood East Cobb Alliance.
“This effort was started in late 2018, and since then it has had two House bills, three maps, two committee substitute hearings with (amendments), and the co-sponsor who is author of the bill resigned last week,” Seger said. “And I say that just to say that this bill has been rushed.”
Standing in for the bill’s author, former state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb — who announced his retirement this week — was state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth. Setzler filled in for Dollar as the bill creating the city was filed in the House of Representatives.
Setzler said the “consensus” among advocates had been to shoot to have the city established as of next year, with local officials on the ballot this November if the May 24 referendum passes. Postponing to November, he added, was not something advocates were willing to consider.
One point Au and Setzler did agree on was a slight tweak to the requirements for the potential city’s council. Members of the six-person council, who will be on ballots citywide, will have to reside in the post they plan to represent.
As at past hearings, legislators were backed up by citizen advocates including Cindy Cooperman and Pam Reardon, who hit on the familiar themes of self-determination and local control of zoning decisions. Pro-cityhood committee member Scott Hausman referenced last year’s controversy over the Tokyo Valentino sex shop that operated in the area before a county judge ordered it shuttered.
“We ended up with a sex shop … within a quarter of a mile of an elementary school. That shouldn’t happen. I don’t think anybody in Cobb County allowed it to happen, did it intentionally. But the fact that we would have six people, closer to the people, deciding what happens, that care about what happens, will allow us to have the right things happen,” Hausman said.
Per Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, who is carrying the bill on the Senate side, the bill will head for a final review to the Senate Rules Committee before scheduling a floor vote. Should it pass the Senate, the bill heads to the desk of Gov. Brian Kemp.
