EAST COBB — More than 200 people packed into the Olde Towne Athletic Club Monday night to hear advocates of East Cobb cityhood make their pitch.
Cityhood advocates said that as Cobb County has grown to more than 750,000 people, a five-member Board of Commissioners cannot be responsive to local concerns.
“The commission structure worked for a long time, quite well, but the county is growing, and so is the population,” said Cindy Cooperman of the East Cobb Cityhood Committee. “And so where we are right now is we have representation, which is one commissioner for around 180,000 people. That's about the same ratio as what you get with a state senator. Local representation in most cities is actually around 1:10,000 or 1:8,000. And that's what this will bring to us.”
Voters in the area will decide if they want to incorporate on May 24. If approved, the city would include roughly 60,000 residents, making it about the size of the city of Marietta.
The proposed city would include more services than other new cities under consideration in Cobb. East Cobb would have its own police and fire departments while also handling zoning, code enforcement and parks and recreation within its borders.
The city of East Cobb would be governed by a six-member council and mayor, all of whom would be elected citywide. There would be three council districts with two posts per district. The mayor and council members would be limited to a maximum of three terms.
Members of the committee took questions about how the city would operate. They spent much of their time promising that taxes would not go up, and that a new city was not increasing bureaucracy but bringing local government closer to residents.
“The bottom line is, it's more local control,” said Matt Dollar, a former state representative. “And it's people who you see at the grocery store, who you're at T-ball with, making those decisions,” Dollar said.
Dollar previously represented east Cobb and spearheaded the legislative push to pass House Bill 841, which gives residents a chance to vote. He resigned abruptly in February to take a job with the Technical College System of Georgia.
Critics have said the referendum should not have been scheduled so soon, and charged that the cityhood committee was betting that the lower turnout of a May election would increase the likelihood of passage. Asked why the election had to be in May instead of November, Dollar said it made more sense to approve the city in May so the council could be elected in November.
Taxes
In response to concerns about tax increases, Dollar pointed out that the city charter initially caps any new millage rate imposed by the council at 1 mill. Any millage rate higher than that would have to be approved via referendum by a majority of eligible voters in the city.
“Unlike the city, the county doesn't have a cap,” said committee member Scott Sweeney, a member of the Georgia Board of Education. “There is no restriction on what they can do by increasing the millage rate that you ultimately pay for your county property taxes.”
The earliest the council could levy a millage would be Jan. 1, 2023, Cooperman said. But committee members emphasized repeatedly that the city would not likely need to levy any millage.
A feasibility study conducted by Georgia State University found the city of East Cobb could run a budget surplus with a lower property tax rate than Cobb County’s.
Sometimes, such as when asked about franchise fees, or whether parks would be upgraded, committee members had to remind attendees that many decisions will be made by the elected council, and the committee has no say in them.
East Cobb cityhood advocates have said they pay more taxes to the county than they receive services for, compared to the rest of Cobb. If that’s true, committee members were asked, won’t incorporating have a negative effect on the rest of the county?
“As it relates to the rest of Cobb County, I find it offensive to think that we don't care about the rest of Cobb County,” said committee member Craig Chapin. “I find it offensive to be accused, that you know… everybody else is just on their own. We're still part of Cobb for the rest of the 17 services that we're not taking over.”
Zoning
One of the main issues driving cityhood in east Cobb and elsewhere in the county is zoning and anti-density sentiment.
Committee member Sarah Haas cited recent zoning decisions by the Board of Commissioners as proof that East Cobb needs more local control. One was the decision last October to rezone land at the corner of Johnson Ferry and Shallowford roads to allow the construction of a 125,000-square-foot church and adjacent housing, including up to 95 single-family houses and townhomes and a handful of commercial units.
The committee was also asked, however, how the new city could have affordable homes without adding density.
Committee member Craig Chapin said that was a question for the City Council.
“Those are not simple questions,” Chapin said. “At the same time, there's thoughtful ways. We've talked to other cities that have looked at ways to help offset the cost to help people that serve that community afford to live there.”
Some residents questioned how the East Cobb city map was created. Acknowledging that different people had different definitions of east Cobb, Dollar said the one consistent factor was Johnson Ferry Road. The city had to be built out of census tracts, Dollar added, and keeping school zones together wasn’t always feasible.
Sweeney chimed in to say that the fact that some voting precincts were split between city and noncity wasn’t unusual.
Facilities
Opponents have raised concerns about the cost of buying fire equipment. Under state law, the county would be required to sell the city fire stations in its limits for just $5,000, but cityhood skeptics point to other new cities that had to buy expensive new firefighting assets.
Cooperman said that in those cases, such as the city of Johns Creek, Fulton County had left behind older fire trucks, and Johns Creek decided it wanted new equipment.
“Cobb County Fire is an excellent fire department that's been serving us for many, many years. … I think there's a very high expectation of professionalism from Cobb County Fire, so I wouldn't expect that, and if you look at the equipment that Cobb County Fire has here, I think even their worst trucks are probably better than the best truck over in some other counties,” Cooperman said.
The question of where a city hall or government center would be located is up to the first council, Sweeney said. The East Cobb Government Center would be a good option, he added.
“Ideally, you've got a great, great facility that they would be able to leverage there. But whether that's their decision or not, it's up to them,” Sweeney said.
Other questions had simpler answers: access to the Cobb County School District, county libraries, and county water and sewer facilities will remain the same. Cobb’s senior tax exemption will remain the same.
Residents only
Attendees had to register ahead of the event, and were only allowed to attend if they live in the proposed city’s boundaries — roughly 25 square miles along the Johnson Ferry Road corridor, from the Chattahoochee River in the south to Shallowford Road in the north.
Diane Jacobi, a Fulton County resident who works as a school governance liaison for Atlanta Public Schools, served as moderator.
Questions were submitted in advance, or during the event via index cards. The questions were vetted only by the moderator and not by the committee, Haas said.
Attendees were not allowed to ask questions directly or applaud. These rules were mostly adhered to, save for a few outbursts.
The only applause came after Chapin emphasized that nobody on the committee will make any money from the new city.
“It amazes me to watch this accusation online that we are real estate people … that we are all about trying to get our friends rich, and we want to develop the area, on and on and on. … First of all, no one on the committee is involved in real estate at all, from that perspective. Two, we have absolutely all pledged we are low-density fans, and for anybody to propose anything but that is a categorical lie,” he said, which prompted clapping.
Dollar, who carried the cityhood legislation but is not listed as a member of the committee on its website, recently worked as a Realtor. Jim Kolowich, a committee member, is a Realtor for Sotheby’s.
Mindy Seger of the anti-cityhood group East Cobb Alliance criticized the format after the event.
“I understand them wanting to control how things get asked, but I think the public generally feels like they can't ask their questions when they're filtered through a moderator,” Seger said. “You know, having an opportunity for people to ask questions in their own voice, I think would be helpful, for the community to feel heard. And I don't think we have that right now.”
Reaction
Mike and Colleen Bland live in the Walton area and have three sons. Both had lots of unanswered questions coming into the meeting, but said after that they were leaning toward supporting cityhood.
“This was great — to see the presentation, hear directly from those involved with the proposal … it answered a lot of questions, more so than I thought it would,” Colleen Bland said.
Mike Bland felt the committee came off forthcoming.
“There’s just a lot of misinformation, so if these guys are gonna be successful, I think they've got to go out and message better than they have done,” Mike Bland said. “Because if you really go and try and look online, you don't know who to believe, which is like any election really, you've got to form your own opinion.”
Neighbors Eileen Ort, Ann Smith and David Martin all live in the Indian Hills area. All are supportive of the city and are motivated in large part by zoning concerns.
Resident Jimmy Ku supports cityhood because of density concerns, but said most of his friends are skeptical.
“Cobb County really doesn't have much land to develop anymore. You cannot be a big, huge legacy subdivision … We don’t have that space … What a lot of counties are trying to do is densify, put condos, apartments,” Ku said.
Holly Simmel, who is adamantly opposed to cityhood, said the county would be better off adding more commissioners than adding more cities, if representation needs to increase. She also takes issue with some of the anti-density sentiment.
“There are people who live in Cobb County who maybe don't make six figures, who maybe lost a spouse during a pandemic, who maybe got divorced during the pandemic, who want to be able to keep their kids here … who maybe have lived here a long time and been part of the community for a long time, and they can't afford to stay in their homes any longer,” Simmel said. “And I can name tons of people I know that that's happened to. Should they have to leave the community they've been in for 20 years, because they can't afford to stay in a $500,000 house now?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.