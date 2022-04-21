The trifecta of legal challenges to upcoming Cobb cityhood referendums was completed Thursday with the filing of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of East Cobb.
The suit follows on the heels of two earlier challenges to the legality of Vinings and Lost Mountain, and was filed by the same attorney, Allen Lightcap.
Voters are set to go to the polls to vote on all three initiatives on May 24, if the referendums are not struck down by Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard. The three proposed cities encompass more than 141,000 residents currently living in unincorporated Cobb.
Thursday's filing largely follows the same argument as its predecessors, that the “city lite” model in the city’s charter violates Georgia’s principle of home rule by restricting the powers entitled to a city. Those powers may only be restricted by general law — one applying statewide — and not a local law as in the case of the cityhood bills, the suit contends.
The East Cobb challenge likewise names Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler and the Cobb Board of Elections as defendants, as it seeks to have the referendum struck from local ballots.
Lightcap said last week a challenge to East Cobb would be coming, given that the same flaws in the Vinings and Lost Mountain bills were present.
Colin Brady, a retired businessman who’s lived in east Cobb since 1987, is the plaintiff in the case. Brady told the MDJ he had already been opposed to cityhood over concerns about the city’s feasibility when he learned about the two prior lawsuits.
“Even a layman can see that there are major issues with what I've read about the enabling legislation, and so somebody's got to step up and challenge this," Brady said. “I'm a big ‘no’ proponent, I've got a yellow ‘no’ sign in my yard. I think that we ought to join in this Lost Mountain and Vinings (lawsuit), because the issues are the same. It just really bothers me that we’re being forced to do this, and it’s a rushed deal.”
East Cobb Cityhood Committee President Craig Chapin echoed his counterparts in Vinings and Lost Mountain in calling the lawsuit a ploy to shut down a legitimate election.
“The cityhood effort in the proposed City of East Cobb began in 2018. This last-second, copycat and desperate legal maneuver is nothing more than a shameless attempt to stop the vote. Opponents of Cityhood are hoping to legislate from the bench and block the citizens of East Cobb from having their voices heard in the May 24 Cityhood referendum. It has nothing to do with the actual merits of forming the City of East Cobb,” a statement from Chapin said.
The East Cobb lawsuit adds a new wrinkle from its predecessors — it alleges that language in the charter capping the city’s millage rate at one mill is likewise unconstitutional by limiting the city’s powers. In limiting the tax rate, "the General Assembly is again regulating something by local law that it can only do by general law,” the suit claims.
“There is no general law or constitutional provision limiting the millage of cities. When the constitution wants to, it imposes limits, and it does so for some school boards. But otherwise, the rule is that you can tax for any authorized municipal purpose,” Lightcap told the MDJ.
The same tax-restricting language is not present in the Vinings or Lost Mountain lawsuits, but is present in the charters of other cities created in the last two decades like Brookhaven and Milton.
“It would be subject to challenge,” Lightcap said of the provisions in those charters. “…Imagine if you had a local law that said the millage rate is maxed out at zero. Would that be constitutional?”
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, and attorney James Harper have each petitioned the court to be added as defendants in the Lost Mountain and Vinings lawsuits. Their argument is that the county cannot reasonably be expected to defend the bills in court, alleging Cobb government has an implicit bias against cityhood initiatives.
Attorney General Chris Carr, meanwhile, gave notice this week that his office intends to file an amicus brief in the case.
East Cobb spokesperson Cindy Cooperman said her group planned to take a similar course of action to Ehrhart and Harper and seek to join the case directly.
