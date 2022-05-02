EAST COBB — Early voting began Monday for the May 24 election, which includes primaries for the governor and other statewide offices, congressional seats, a U.S. Senate seat, the Georgia House and Senate, and some county commission and school board seats. There are also three cityhood referendums, as well as nonpartisan races for judges and other positions.
At the Tim Lee Senior Center in east Cobb, a slow trickle of voters filed in and out. Most reported that voting was simple and easy, though admitted that the long list of elections and candidates was at times overwhelming.
“I had a person that was in training, so it was a little slow, but it was fine,” said Sharon George of Acworth. “No crowds or anything.”
George mainly spoke about her excitement to support Democrat Stacey Abrams for governor.
“I don't like anything about (Gov. Brian) Kemp, because he's part of the problem with the good old boy network … Stacey, from the beginning of her campaign, from the last time, talked about inclusion for all Georgians, making decisions that benefit all Georgians,” George said.
Barbara Meyers of east Cobb felt confident in the election due to the many verification steps she went through when voting. She was also assured of the election’s security by Senate Bill 202, Georgia’s election overhaul which was signed into law last year.
In fact, SB 202 influenced her decision to vote for Kemp over his rival David Perdue. Meyers voted for Jody Hice for secretary of state because of his Trump endorsement, but didn’t feel the same way about the governor.
“After watching the debates, I just felt Kemp had more to offer. … He's done a good job … Just because Trump endorsed (Perdue) doesn't mean it's the right pick,” Meyers said.
Meyers voted ‘no’ on east Cobb cityhood, summing up her decision with “leave well enough alone.”
Michele Coffsky doesn’t identify with either party, and mostly came out Monday to vote against East Cobb cityhood.
“I'm concerned that this group has not done due diligence, that their figures are wrong,” she said.
Coffsky is worried her homeowner’s insurance will increase if she is no longer served by Cobb Fire. And she said the city would cause the county to lose revenue, and the county would raise taxes as a result.
Her husband, Barry, was more intentional about the other races, voting for Kemp for governor.
“I think that Kemp is doing a decent job, and I think that when you have other people coming in to dilute, it hurts the party,” he said, referencing the governor’s primary challengers.
An east Cobb resident of 21 years, Barry Coffsky thinks the cityhood movement is rushed and backed by developers.
“I think it's (Cobb County) pretty well run. … Things have changed at the top, the top’s more liberal than conservative. But that's what the people vote, I do think we deserve what we get voted in,” he said.
Coffsky’s happy with his tax rate and the services the county provides. There’s no need to add another layer of government, he reasons.
“When it started, it was going to be zoning and one or two other things,” Coffsky. “And every time this went down the road, they kept changing it.”
Acworth resident Mildretta Penn said before voting she planned to vote for Democrat Dr. Jaha Howard, a Cobb school board member who is running for state school superintendent. She also supports Dee Dawkins-Haigler for secretary of state and William Boddie Jr. for labor commissioner. But at the federal level, she was frustrated with partisan gridlock.
“I feel like we spent a lot of time arguing over nothing, and at the end we're still at the same standpoint. Just take a problem, work on it, solve it and move on to something else, and stop rehashing it over and over and over,” Penn said.
Mason Sell has voted in every primary election since he came of age in 2016. He chose the Democratic ballot Monday to vote for his old boss, state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, who is running in a crowded primary field for lieutenant governor.
Sell also voted for Michael Owens, a Mableton resident and former chairman of the Cobb Democratic Party, who is running for secretary of state, and state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, who is running for attorney general.
His biggest issues this election cycle are expanding Medicaid, legalizing marijuana and forgiving student loans.
“I'm really excited,” Sell said. “I hope more young people come out and vote. It's so important to do this.”
With all the different elections on the ballot, Chris Rhodes said he mostly voted for incumbents, and picked the Republican ballot.
Every Republican primary voter who spoke with the MDJ Monday voted for Herschel Walker and Brian Kemp. So too did Rhodes.
“Herschel Walker, I haven't even seen any of the other Republican nominees, with any commercials or anything else. Obviously, he's got name recognition. Good or bad politician? I don't know. The guy who's in there now (Democrat Raphael Warnock) I couldn't tell you … what he's done since he got in,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes also voted for embattled Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“I think he's done his job well enough. And, you know, there was some pressure on him after the 2020 election, but I think he stood his ground and stuck to his guns,” Rhodes said.
How to vote
Early voting in Cobb is available at the following locations:
- Main Elections Office, 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta
- East Cobb Government Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
- North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main St., Acworth
- CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center, 3265 Brown Road SE, Smyrna
- Collar Park Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd., Austell
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton
- South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway, Austell
- Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
- West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw
Early voting is available at the following times:
- May 2-6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- May 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 9-13, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- May 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 16-May 20, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Absentee ballots must be requested by May 13 and received at local election offices before polls close on Election Day.
Voters looking to drop off absentee ballots can do so at drop boxes at the Main Elections Office, Tim Lee Senior Center, Collar Park Community Center, South Cobb Regional Library and West Cobb Regional Library. Drop boxes are located inside the buildings and only accessible during voting hours.
Completed absentee ballots can also be faxed to (770) 528-2458 or (770) 528-2519, dropped off by hand at the Main Elections Office, or mailed to the elections office at the following address:
Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration
P.O. Box 649
Marietta, GA 30061-0649
Voters can check their registration status and view sample ballots at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Special election
As early voting for the May 24 election continues Tuesday, it will also be Election Day for the state House District 45 special election runoff. The election is to replace former state Rep. Matt Dollar, who resigned his seat, and is based on the old district lines, not the newly drawn House District 45, which will be filled in November.
Democrat Dustin McCormick and Republican Mitchell Kaye will face off in the special election Tuesday. Voters will vote at their regular Election Day precincts.
Two of the early voting locations also serve as precincts for the District 45 runoff. One, the Tim Lee Senior Center, will have one room for the District 45 runoff and another room for early voting for the May 24 primary election, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said.
The other precinct where the two elections coincide, the East Cobb Government Center, has less space, and will have early voting for the May 24 election inside. The District 45 runoff voting will take place across the street at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.