A Kennesaw woman is in critical condition after being hit in a stalled car on I-75 on Monday, according to the Marietta Police Department.

At 3:25 a.m., Anna West, 20, was stopped near the Allgood Road overpass in Marietta when her Toyota Rav4 was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Babatope Osurnro, 32, of Marietta.

West sustained severe injuries and was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, and remains in critical condition.

It remains unknown why Smith was stopped in the roadway, according to the police.

Osurnro sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to call (770) 794-5364.

