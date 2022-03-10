Triplets Garrison, Garrett and Gary Gay weren't supposed to be here.
Born 15 weeks prematurely at Wellstar Cobb Hospital on March 24, 2004, the infants weighed about a pound each. Doctors told their mother, Era Williams, they would have severe abnormalities and delays if they survived.
Survive they have. The early years were a challenge, filled with medical bills and poverty. Now, though, the family is preparing to celebrate the triplets' 18th birthday, and Williams has grown to appreciate the family's tribulations.
"I feel like all the hard work paid off," she said. "It did take a lot of dedication, determination and perseverance, and a lot of discipline to be able to raise triplet boys."
Williams, who was a single mother, struggled with finances, thanks to hospital bills and raising the triplets and two other daughters on her own. Williams said she moved "around 12 to 15 times" to different apartments in Cobb County.
"We were in a very strenuous financial situation," she said. "They wore the same clothes, the same shoes... I had to work different jobs to provide."
In their elementary school years, the brothers "were developmentally delayed academically, emotionally and cognitively," their mother said. To help them in this area, they saw a speech therapist weekly.
Garrison, Garrett and Gary also had varying health issues, as they all had underdeveloped lungs stemming from their premature birth, their mother said.
Gary faced the most health issues, with croup, asthma and an eye disease keeping him in and out of hospital rooms until he was 10. He looks at the frequent hospital trips as part of his life's journey.
"I see it as something I had to go through. Something that just was in my life, but I don't see it as like obstacles or anything," he said. "I just see it as something that was just a part of me that I actually got over."
As triplets, the young men say they have an uncanny sense of each other's thoughts and feelings, having spent just about every moment of their lives together.
"I think that we really have a different understanding of each other. We are really connected on a different level," Garrett said. "It's like they are more a part of me than my brothers."
Gary echoed his brother's thoughts.
"I've been with these two for every day, all day, for the past 17 plus years. Who could break that?" Gary said.
The brothers lived in the Austell area and attended Sprayberry High School until they were 15. They then moved to Gwinnett County and are in their senior year of high school.
They will start at Georgia State University in the fall with Garrison majoring in computer science, Gary in criminal justice and Garrett in business.
The brothers look back with great reverence on what their mother did in raising them, all citing her as their primary role model in life.
"No one else would do what she did," Garrison said. "She showed a lot of strength. To get through that many years, it was tough."
Despite their family circumstances, Williams feels a sense of pride that her sons never strayed down the wrong path.
"They never had an ounce of trouble," Williams said. "When you have young boys, and you don't live in great areas, sometimes they're subjected to different things, but these children have never given me any problems."
After everything, Williams has been proud to raise her sons and watch their journey into adulthood.
"I feel really blessed to be able to be here just to watch them grow into the young man they are today," Williams said. "These are like dream sons. They're amazing kids."
