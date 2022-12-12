MARIETTA — The developer of a mixed-use project in the heart of downtown Austell has asked Cobb County for a series of property tax breaks over the next decade.
The project, dubbed “Cincinnati Junction” by developer Andrew Lundstrom, proposes to include a brewery, co-working space, retail storefronts and a restaurant. It sits on a series of parcels at the intersection of Broad Street and Austell-Powder Springs Road.
Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners will consider a tax abatement agreement for the development. If approved, the development would be free of any property taxes for the first five years.
In years six and seven, Invest Austell would pay 20% of its property taxes. In year eight, it would pay 40%, followed by 60% in year nine, and 80% in year ten. The properties would be fully back on the tax rolls once the agreement expires.
Invest Austell LLC, Lundstrom’s firm which owns the parcels, paid about $5,265 in property taxes this year, according to tax records. The development is expected to be a roughly $2.5 million investment, per county documents.
The abatement is part of the county’s enterprise zone program, which aims to encourage development in underserved areas through tax incentives. The county expects the project as a whole to generate 50 new jobs with an average salary of $40,000 each.
Commissioners approved a similar tax abatement schedule for a mixed-use project built by Novare Group in downtown Powder Springs in 2021.
The MDJ has inquired as to the total value of the Cincinnati Junction tax break, but the county did not respond before press time.
Lundstrom, based in East Point, is also the developer behind Volkstuin, an event space and restaurant on Jefferson Street, a few blocks from Cincinnati Junction.
Cincinnati Junction's website says several of the suites are available for lease, while Austell Cowork — which makes up a portion of the development — is open for business. A rendering, meanwhile, indicates the project will include five storefronts along with a beer garden, lawn, and music stage in back.
The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on the tax abatement during its regular meeting Tuesday, which begins at 9 a.m. at 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta.
