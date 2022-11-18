IMG_9995.JPG (copy)

Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has been accused by an employee of ordering the destruction of records related an open records request filed with her office.

 Chart Riggall
Stacey Evans MUG

Stacey Evans
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

(2) comments

Pouch86
Patricia Auch

There is no way this was an innocent “system error.” People don’t say “let’s Donald Trump this thing” and try to destroy evidence when it’s an innocent mistake. Those elected into office need to be held accountable when they abuse their position and betray the public.

Report Add Reply
Nel0303
Mike Nelson

It’s time for a complete criminal investigation into this ! Chairwoman Cupid needs to demand a complete and thorough audit. Anything less will be a complete disgrace. I expect this to be addressed by the entire BOC immediately. You own this Cupid!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription