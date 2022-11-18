An employee of Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has accused Taylor of ordering her to destroy records related to her collection of passport fees, according to documents obtained by the MDJ.
In a letter sent to the Board of Commissioners and other county staff Thursday, Taylor is alleged to have told accounting manager Maya Curry, “We're just going to Donald Trump this thing,” after her office received an open records request related to her fee collections.
The letter was drafted by Curry’s attorney, State Rep. Stacey Evans, D-Atlanta, and comes amid scrutiny of passport fees retained by Taylor as personal income. Taylor has reportedly personally collected over $425,000 in fees since taking office in January 2021.
The Board of Commissioners was set to take about $83,000 of those collections back into the county coffers at their meeting Thursday night, which Taylor said she had mistakenly collected due to a system "error." But the agenda item was abruptly pulled at the top of the meeting.
After receiving the open records request on Oct. 11, Taylor allegedly told Curry she did not have to comply with the request, instructing her to delete electronic records related to the fee collections. Curry, who was “scared, intimidated, anxious, and shocked by what Ms. Taylor was demanding,” complied with the demand, per the letter.
“The series of events relayed in the letter speak for themselves,” Evans told the MDJ Friday. “Our client is a dedicated government employee who has repeatedly sought to do the right thing under extreme and undue pressure from an elected official. We hope the attention remains on the wrongdoer here.”
County spokesman Ross Cavitt referred questions to Taylor, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
There is no way this was an innocent “system error.” People don’t say “let’s Donald Trump this thing” and try to destroy evidence when it’s an innocent mistake. Those elected into office need to be held accountable when they abuse their position and betray the public.
It’s time for a complete criminal investigation into this ! Chairwoman Cupid needs to demand a complete and thorough audit. Anything less will be a complete disgrace. I expect this to be addressed by the entire BOC immediately. You own this Cupid!
