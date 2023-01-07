MARIETTA — Before all dogs go to heaven, many dogs go to shelters.
At an adoption event held by LifeLine Animal Project and Best Friends in Atlanta, a number of dogs — and one cat — were adopted out of the shelter and foster system to become family pets.
The dogs were gathered, though socially distanced, on leashes outside the office of Best Friends in Atlanta off of Cobb Parkway near Fair Oaks. Most of them were taken to the event by their foster owners.
“Right now we’re really depending on the community to help with our population. We have an extreme abundance of animals,” Vickers said. “To give you an idea, our Fulton County building was designed in the '70s to house 80 dogs. We had, at one point, over 400 in there."
An outbreak of canine flu in Fulton and DeKalb counties is part of the reason why the shelter system in the metro Atlanta is stressed. According to Vickers, the LifeLine shelters are diverting all new intakes to foster homes instead of shelters to prevent them from potentially coming into contact with contagious shelter dogs.
Most dogs recover from canine influenza within 2 to 3 weeks, according to the CDC, though sometimes the virus leads to more severe illness.
LifeLine is still adopting out dogs that are testing positive for canine flu to people who don't have other dogs.
"It's something that's easily worked around. We're not putting barriers up for people who want to adopt if they have the right setup," Vickers said.
Foster families without other dogs can also help keep infected dogs isolated from shelters, and Vickers said fostering for any amount of time, even over a single weekend, can help dogs find permanent homes because it provides more information to potential adopters about how a dog behaves in a home environment.
Foster owners often take photos of their foster dogs, which can also help encourage adoption.
Daniel Pruitt, who lives in Smyrna, decided to foster a 1-year-old dog, Goodman, who was scheduled to be euthanized in a Cobb County shelter. Pruitt said he can’t keep Goodman for long, but he hopes the canine will be adopted or find another foster home soon.
“It’s just another example of a really good dog that was about to be put down because of space. All of the shelters are really overwhelmed. And it’s not for behavior or anything, they just don’t have the space,” Pruitt said.
Another foster owner, Jennifer Rose, said she thinks part of the problem is more people are financially stressed right now, which can make keeping a pet, or adopting a new one, difficult.
“You’ve got more dogs that are strays and less people who can take them. It’s pretty bad right now,” Rose said.
She started fostering dogs after volunteering at LifeLine shelters, and brought her foster dog, a 1-year-old named Bubba, to the event. While Rose was fostering Bubba, a veterinarian decided one of Bubba’s back legs should be amputated due to a lasting injury.
Jennifer Collett came to the adoption event after her brother, who had adopted a dog from LifeLine, told her about it. She said she wasn’t necessarily planning on adopting a dog, but she ended up adopting Bubba.
“He was loving on me, and I was just like, ‘OK,’” Collett said.
Both organizations vaccinate, microchip, and spay or neuter their animals before they are adopted out. Find details at lifelineanimal.org and bestfriends.org/atlanta.
