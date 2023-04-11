Dobbins Air Reserve Base has withdrawn its objection to a proposed 35-home subdivision in Marietta.
Atlanta-based developer Total Property Advisors is seeking the Marietta City Council’s approval to build the single-family homes on a 10-acre lot at 400 Booth Road. The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on the proposal at its Wednesday night meeting.
The property’s northern half is located in Dobbins’ “accident potential zone.”
The base had objected to the density of the project based on that fact, but after the developer made changes to the proposal, withdrew its objection, according to Rusty Roth, the city’s director of development services.
The accident zone extends outward from Dobbins’ runway, and encompasses the area where crashes are most likely to occur as planes take off and land.
The council had been scheduled to hear the proposal and vote on a rezoning request at its meeting last month. But Parks Huff, a lawyer representing the developer, requested the council table the matter to allow more time to consult with Dobbins.
Though the council did not indicate where it stood on the proposal, the Marietta Planning Commission had voted 4-2 to recommend the council approve the project.
At a Monday night council work session, Roth said the developer had reduced the number of homes in the proposal from 37 to 35.
Only part of the property, on the northern side, is in the accident zone. Dobbins’ objection pointed to federal guidelines which recommend that housing in the accident zone should have a maximum density of 1-2 units per acre. The density of the proposed homes in the accident zone exceeded that initially, but has since been reduced.
“The area within the overlay, those lots (sizes) have been increased so that the density under there is acceptable to Dobbins,” Roth said.
The council meets Wednesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 205 Lawrence Street.
