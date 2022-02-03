SMYRNA — Aunt Fanny’s Cabin may yet be saved. On Thursday night, Smyrna’s City Council seemed to endorse extending the deadline for proposals to save the historic structure that has a complicated past.
The council will vote at Monday’s meeting on extending the deadline for proposals until March 16. A majority of council members spoke in support of doing so at a Thursday work session after pressure from citizens and a request from a man, Philip Ivester, who is interested in preserving it.
“Aunt Fanny's Cabin has been sitting there for 25 years,” said Councilman Charles “Corkey” Welch. “Forty-five days more is not going to make any difference to us either way.”
In December, the council had adopted the recommendation of a task force that included council members, a local historian and other citizens. The cabin, council decided, would be demolished, unless the city received a proposal by Feb. 1 to move and restore the cabin. That deadline came and went without any proposals that fit what the city was looking for.
Honoring the cabin’s namesake
The building was once an Old South-themed restaurant which operated from 1941 until the 1990s. While it was a Smyrna destination and attracted celebrities, it also became infamous for its glorification of the antebellum period. The restaurant featured Black children who wore boards around their neck and danced on tables, along with other offensive caricatures.
The cabin was named after Fanny Williams, a Black woman who worked as a housekeeper for Smyrna’s Campbell family, which started the restaurant. Williams has been credited as an early civil rights icon in Cobb County who took on the Ku Klux Klan and helped found the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state’s first all-Black hospital.
The 19th-century structure, originally a sharecropper’s cabin, sits next to the Smyrna History Museum on Atlanta Road. It was closed to the public last year after the city’s building inspector determined it was too dangerous to remain open, having suffered water damage. The city moved the cabin to its current location after the restaurant folded, but did not build a foundation for it, which led to further damage.
The estimated cost of repairing the cabin is in the range of $400,000 to $600,000. The mayor and council determined that the cost did not justify preserving the structure.
Bids
Two proposals were submitted to the city before the Feb. 1 deadline, though neither was quite what the council had asked for.
Council members were intrigued, however, by one of them, which came from Ivester, a preservationist who lives just outside the city and has been involved in Friends of the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District.
Ivester responded to the bid with a request for an extension. He said that the request for proposals was issued just before the holidays, that the surge in COVID-19 cases prevented him from meeting with other parties, that he has been dealing with family medical issues and that a builder who could help him move and restore the cabin was not able to meet until mid-February.
Ivester proposed moving the cabin to his 11-acre property on Concord Road.
“If somebody wants to come forward with a proposal, it looks like somebody did, and they needed a little bit more time to get it done, I think it's reasonable to allow that person more time to get it done,” said Councilman Lewis Wheaton, who co-chaired the task force.
In addition to Wheaton and Welch, council members Susan Wilkinson and Glenn Pickens spoke in support of an extension.
Because of Williams’ contributions to Smyrna’s Black history, a group of citizens in recent days rallied to save the cabin. Jeriene Bonner Grimes, the president of the Cobb NAACP, came out in support of preservation at a press conference Monday.
“I think it’s gracious, I think they should (extend it),” Grimes said in an interview after the council’s discussion.
Grimes said since that event, she has been contacted by people who are interested in saving the cabin and are offering financial resources to do so.
“I think that there may have been some opportunities missed, to really hear what the community had to say, even as a result of the press conference that we did there,” Grimes said. “There's been, I mean, a conglomeration of people that have contacted the NAACP about Fanny Williams and the importance of it.”
Maryline Blackburn, a former councilwoman who was Smyrna’s first Black council member, was also glad that the council seemed set to extend the deadline. She still wishes the cabin could remain in its current location, however.
“As you heard tonight, he (Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton) is insistent upon it being moved,” Blackburn said in an interview. “We'd like to know why. Why does it have to be moved? It's a historic building. And it's next to the Smyrna History Museum.”
Blackburn is a member of the group that held the press conference, which submitted a proposal to the city laying out three options — stabilize the building in place, scan the building so that a replica could be built, or save certain features of the cabin and rebuild the rest.
Mayor Norton said that of the group’s proposed options, “none … fit our policy decision that we voted on December 20.”
“The vote of the council, it was pretty clear that we were not going to spend city resources to refurbish, and so I don't believe that's on the table anymore,” Norton said during the meeting.
Norton is meeting with Grimes on Friday to discuss the cabin. He has committed to honoring Williams in some way on the site where the cabin currently sits.
“No matter if you were for the cabin being saved or for it being demolished, or whatever you were for, everybody 100% was for memorializing Fanny Williams appropriately,” Norton said during the meeting.
Grimes, Blackburn and others in favor of preservation argue that Williams’ story cannot be properly told without the cabin itself.
“When you think about history and tourism and things that attract people to a city, I think it may be tough for some folks, but I think it's critical that we do not erase our history,” Grimes said.
