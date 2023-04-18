CUMBERLAND — The Development Authority of Cobb County narrowly approved a $159.5 million bond request Tuesday for a $500 million mixed-use development, including a hotel, across from Truist Park.
The bond resolution passed 4-3, with board members Karen Hallacy, Courtney Knight and Jamala McFadden opposed.
Nebraska-based developer Goldenrod Companies owns most of the parcels along Circle 75 Parkway where the development would be built. The firm plans to tear down the eight-story building at 1000 Circle 75 Parkway, the smaller structure next to the building that houses the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. In its place, Goldenrod proposes to construct two towers, branded “The Henry” in honor of Braves great Hank Aaron.
The first would be parallel to Circle 75 Parkway and include retail on lower floors, apartments overhead and a pedestrian bridge connecting to The Battery Atlanta.
The second tower would feature a 250-room hotel, apartments above the hotel and condos at the top of the building.
The authority issued two separate bonds Tuesday to bankroll part of the project’s cost.
The first is for $143.9 million and will help fund the building with the hotel. The other is for $15.6 million in connection with the retail portion of the other building.
The bonds, which the authority will issue to lower the cost of developing the two buildings, come with a tax abatement in place for 10 years and a fixed interest rate of 7%.
As presented to the Cobb Board of Education last month, the project is expected to net the school district about $2.4 million in revenue over the 10-year period the tax abatement is in effect.
Nelson Geter, executive director of the authority, said Goldenrod will be receiving $10 million in tax breaks through the deal.
Hallacy expresses doubts
Hallacy questioned the quality of 350 retail and hospitality jobs the project is projected to create, echoing concerns she raised in November prior to the 4-3 approval of a bond inducement resolution, which was the first step in approving the bonds.
“We requested a breakdown of jobs based on high-paying, high-skilled jobs, maybe over $100,000, versus the number of jobs that would be created that are literally retail workers, hospitality workers,” but that had not been received, Hallacy said.
Zach Wiegert, Goldrenrod’s principal, said the company would be willing to share those numbers, but not publicly.
Since those numbers were shared with Goldenrod by the company it plans to enlist in managing the hotel, they would prefer to keep them private, he said.
“I don’t think we would want something public where every other hotel operator says, ‘Well, here’s what they pay their general manager, here’s what they pay the head food and bev … I don’t think anyone would want their salaries in a public forum that way,” Wiegert said.
According to Hallacy, one of the authority’s missions is to bring high-paying jobs to the county, hence her interest in the breakdown of the different positions and their salaries.
Clark Hungerford, the authority’s chair, pushed back against her statement that the authority seeks to promote high-paying jobs, saying its mission is to promote jobs, though preferably high-paying ones.
Rebutting Hungerford, Hallacy said there is a higher standard Goldenrod needs to meet since, as she asserted in November, it plans to move forward with or without public financing.
“A lot of the arguments that we hear is, ‘Oh we’re not going to build this project unless we get a tax abatement,’” Hallacy said. “They’ve already said that they’re ready to break ground on Henry 1, and I would argue that yes, we do actually have a higher threshold to be considering, given that this project is already ready to break ground, it’s already been announced, it’s already been reported on.”
Wiegert said no construction contract has been drawn up, and Andrew Egan, an attorney representing Goldenrod, added the inducement resolution was already approved, and the bond issuance was just the natural progression in the process of making the project a reality.
“We’re not moving dirt, we’re not going vertical, there’s none of that,” Egan said. “We’re trying to follow, appropriately, the natural progression of how these financings work.”
‘This is reaching crisis stage’
Knight offered another concern about the project: affordable housing, or a lack thereof.
The affordable housing crisis would make it difficult for people working in the buildings to live there, he said. Knight asked if Goldenrod would consider providing workforce housing rental rates in the apartment portion of the project.
Wiegert said that was not part of the agreement his company made with the county two years ago as it sought approval to move forward with the project.
The apartments would be rented at market rate, Wiegert noted, while the condos would range in price from around $800,000 to $900,000.
“I understand you had discussions two years ago, but I’m asking if you’d be willing to consider it,” Knight said. “This is reaching crisis stage here in the county.”
They would look into the possibility, Wiegert said, though he made no commitment, adding the cost of the project meant it would be a difficult promise to make.
Knight also asked about part of the land Wiegert said the Braves Development Company gave to Goldenrod in exchange for a 3% ownership stake in the project.
Wiegert clarified that the Braves did not invest any cash into the proposed development.
Instead, they provided land Goldenrod will still need to invest millions into before it can be used for the project.
Shortly before the authority voted on the request, Hallacy reminded her peers that they had no responsibility to give the developer a tax break, especially if, as she asserted throughout the meeting, they would move forward without the bond financing.
“Even though we have the right to give a tax abatement does not mean that we should give a tax abatement,” Hallacy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.