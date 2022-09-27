CUMBERLAND — Lockheed Martin will receive a discount on the record $1.6 billion bond package it received last month from the Development Authority of Cobb County.
The authority’s board, in a pair of votes Tuesday, agreed to cut its fee schedule for projects worth $1 billion or more, and to apply it to the Lockheed deal.
That deal — the largest ever approved by the authority — was for a series of aerospace defense contracts the firm will compete for over the decades to come. Lockheed could receive up to $77.9 million in tax breaks over the next 30 years.
The development authority was set to assess a fee of 0.125% on Lockheed’s bonds, worth up to $2 million, which would go into the authority’s bank account.
Prior to the vote approving the bonds on August 23, however, Chairman Clark Hungerford suggested amending the fee structure by capping the authority’s fees on projects worth $1 billion or more. In other words, the authority would charge fees on the first billion dollars of a bond issuance, but not anything above that.
The request for a discount on the fees initially came from Lockheed, Development Authority Executive Director Nelson Geter and Hungerford said, but Hungerford “took it and ran with it.”
Under the new fee structure, Lockheed will pay $1.275 million to the authority, Hungerford told the MDJ.
The motion to change the fee structure for all future projects carried 6-1, with board member Jamala McFadden opposed, while the motion to apply it to the Lockheed deal passed 5-2 with McFadden and J.C. Bradbury opposed.
McFadden and Bradbury raised concerns about the implications of applying the discount to Lockheed’s fee.
“It raises the prospect that we're open for negotiation,” said Bradbury, “because they did ask for this. That's where this came from. So what are we setting ourselves up for?”
Hungerford countered more generous fee structures would signal Cobb’s attractiveness for other big-ticket deals, which was seconded by Dana Johnson, COO of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
“I think this will be beneficial as it relates to our recruitment efforts, in order to help to recruit companies to come,” Johnson said.
Board member Donna Rowe said it would be bad form to exclude Lockheed from the fee change after the board had said it would consider their request.
“I don't want to offend them by going back and saying, 'Oh, we're not going to do it for you’ … that is backhanded, as far as I'm concerned,” Rowe said.
Retorted Bradbury, “They’ve been given a pretty good deal. I don't think they should be offended.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.