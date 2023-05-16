MARIETTA — A historic log cabin threatened by development will survive to see another day in east Cobb.
At Tuesday's Board of Commissioners zoning hearing, it was announced Kenneth Clary had withdrawn his application for 18 homes on just over 13 acres at Post Oak Tritt Road, where the one-room, early 19th-century Power-Jackson Cabin is located.
"In order to address the issues raised during the pendency of the application, the applicant requests the case be withdrawn without prejudice," Clary's attorney, Parks Huff, wrote in a letter to Cobb zoning manager John Pederson.
Clary initially requested the Cobb Planning Commission allow 20 homes, but even as he reduced the number of lots, opposition to the proposal remained stiff.
At the Planning Commission's hearing for the property on May 2, Trevor Beemon, executive director of historic preservation group Cobb Landmarks, asked Clary to help secure the future of the cabin.
“Our request is that the developer pay to disassemble and relocate the cabin with the intention that private funds would be used to reconstruct it for public display,” Beemon said.
Not only was the threat to the cabin an issue throughout the rezoning process for the property, which dates to last July. A cemetery on the site, as well as a pair of dams in disrepair, became flashpoints.
Jimi Richards of the Cobb Cemetery Preservation Commission showed evidence of a small family cemetery on the site at the Planning Commission's May 2 meeting.
He cited a page from “The First Hundred Years: A Short History of Cobb County,” about the early history of the county, that mentions how Jeptha Jackson buried her daughter and her daughter’s infant twins behind the cabin on the property, after the three died in childbirth.
Beemon also asked Clary to survey the “historically rich site” for the graves.
Joe Ovbey, a nearby resident, said his family has lived adjacent to the property since 1949, adding he had been shown the graves' locations numerous times.
In that May 2nd meeting, however, Huff said Clary had not identified any cemeteries on his property as he encouraged the Planning Commission to move the case forward.
The third challenge posed by the property were two dams to the north of the proposed subdivision.
Leonard Greski, the president of the Clary Lakes Homeowners Association, said Clary made no provisions for maintaining the dams, located between two lakes separating the land proposed for development from Greski's subdivision.
“The dams are currently in need of repair due to structural problems such as the fact that multiple trees are growing on the dams,” a violation of the state’s rules for dams, Greski said.
Some of the lots on Clary’s plan include parts of the dams, just as some in the subdivision across the lakes contain land where the dams are located.
“Our homeowners’ association may have some responsibility for it, but ultimately the individual lot owners would have responsibility,” Huff said.
Because Clary withdrew the request at least a week prior to the next Planning Commission zoning hearing, it is considered withdrawn without prejudice. That means Clary can return to the county's zoning division with a new plan at any time.
