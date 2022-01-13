A proposal to build a four-story, 200-unit senior apartment complex off Powder Springs Street was put on hold Wednesday night, when the Marietta City Council voted unanimously to accept the developer's request to withdraw the proposal.
“There are some open questions and concerns that we cannot answer or satisfy or address at this time,” Kevin Moore, a lawyer representing developer Heatherland Homes, said.
Added Moore, “That leaves the property zoned as it is today, but allows then this applicant to move in another direction, or come back with something where questions and concerns can be satisfied and addressed in a timely manner.”
The proposed complex, which would have required a rezoning by the council, faced resistance from nearby residents and tenants of the shopping center that occupies the site. The Marietta Planning Commission, which advises the council on rezonings, had voted last week 4-3 to recommend the council deny the rezoning.
It was unclear whether the developer will revise its proposal and apply for a rezoning again or abandon the project altogether. Moore could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Heatherland Homes had proposed building the complex on a 7.5-acre property near the intersection of Powder Springs Street and Sandtown Road. The property is between Heathersett Drive and Fairlane Drive, behind a QuikTrip, restaurant and auto shops. The strip mall that sits on the property includes a vape store, a barber shop, a Cricket wireless store, a Jamaican restaurant, and an Hispanic grocer. It is partially vacant; empty storefronts include the largest suite, which formerly housed a Big Lots.
The apartments would have been limited to people aged 55 and older, would have averaged 1,100 square feet in size and would have cost between $1,800 to $2,200 per month to rent, according to Moore.
Moore had argued before the Planning Commission that the shopping center was dilapidated and underused, that there was demand for more senior apartments in the city and that the project would complement the city’s ongoing beautification of Powder Springs Street.
Businessmen such as Steven Rich, a tenant in the strip mall, pushed back against Moore’s characterization of the shopping center at the Planning Commission meeting.
“So we contribute to the community as opposed to being a blight,” Rich said, adding later, “none of us have been given any kind of warning whatsoever, that we're about to be evicted.”
Residents such as Steve Beasley, meanwhile, had expressed traffic concerns.
“It’s a severely congested area,” Beasley said. “It takes many lights to get through — y'all don't have to sit in the traffic, we do — going home or going to work.”
Planning commissioners, too, shared concerns about traffic and a waiver being sought to reduce the required number of parking spaces. One planning commissioner, Brenda McCrae, said the city needed more housing for working-age people.
“Why couldn't we offer these units to people that are fire department workers, teachers that need a place to stay too? Why do we have to limit our resources to seniors? I'd like to see us do something more with a little diversity,” McCrae said.
The Marietta council did not discuss the proposal at length at its Monday work session. At Wednesday’s meeting, when it came time to hold a public hearing on the matter, Moore requested to withdraw the application, which was granted unanimously without further discussion.
Three other rezonings, however, were approved Wednesday night. A request to annex and rezone 2079 Cobb Parkway was approved unanimously. Voyles Automotive Group plans to expand their dealerships along Cobb Parkway near the corner of Windy Hill Road. The site was formerly a Havertys Furniture store.
Council also unanimously approved a rezoning that will enable two more homes to be built at the Cottages at Keeler Woods, a subdivision already under construction just south of Polk Street and west of Mountain View Road. The subdivision, being built by Cobb-based Elliott Homes, will now be 29 homes instead of 27.
Finally, the council approved 6-1 a motion to rezone a third-of-an-acre lot sandwiched between Alexander Circle and South Marietta Parkway, with Cheryl Richardson opposed. The lot went from being zoned for offices to now being zoned residential.
Owner Bob Terrell had wanted to build three freestanding houses at the site, but both the Planning Commission and City Council were skeptical of allowing three homes on a lot of that size. After debating the proposal, the council reached near-consensus to allow two homes to be built, which the applicant agreed to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.