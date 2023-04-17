A developer wants to convert the Motel 6 on Delk Road in Marietta into apartments.
Last week, a day before the City Council adopted a six-month moratorium on apartments, 5th Street Capital Partners submitted an application to the city to convert the motel into “quality rental homes.”
The motel consists of four brick buildings, five stories tall, which were built in 1968. The complex includes regular Motel 6 units and Studio 6 extended stay units.
5th Street would convert 327 units into apartments, said Rusty Roth, the city’s director of development services.
The developer would need the city to approve a rezoning to convert the 4.8-acre property. A hearing on the application has been scheduled for the June 7 meeting of the Marietta Planning Commission, an appointed board which advises the city on zoning matters.
In a letter to the city, the developer’s lawyers argued that the motel’s location — right off Interstate 75 — and surroundings — other motels, gas stations and fast food joints — make it infeasible for owner-occupied residences.
“The location of the Property and use has made the Property a frequent location for criminal activity,” the lawyers wrote.
Apartments could mitigate that issue, they argued, by housing people who have passed background and credit checks. Residents would sign one-year leases.
The motel is owned by Brookhaven-based HKB Hotel Group.
The developer also argued that converting the buildings would cost less than new construction. That would keep costs down and allow the landlord to charge lower rents, keeping the apartments affordable.
Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who has been skeptical of new apartment complexes in the city, could not be reached for comment by press time.
While not commenting on the proposal to convert the buildings, Marietta police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy did say the motel produces a high volume of calls to the police. That’s despite efforts from management to increase police presence, he said.
“Management has gone through great lengths to try and work with the police department, including hiring us to be there during peak hours where they've had more incidents,” McPhilamy said. “And even through all of that we've had a high call volume there."
But, McPhilamy added, “the call volume can be very misleading, because of the physical number of residents per square foot.”
Dan Flynn, a former Marietta police chief of 15 years, agreed the property has long been troubled by crime.
“That place was very problematic,” Flynn said. “We had a lot of calls involving prostitution, we had a lot of calls involving drugs. And even though they often hired a part-time police officer, that really did not slow it down. So if someone wants to convert that into apartments, I think that’s a good idea.”
Flynn added that there were also robberies, break-ins and “plenty of violence” at the motel.
But the former chief echoed McPhilamy, saying the property is “deceptively large,” and “bigger than it looks from the road.”
An analysis of the number of calls would likely show, Flynn said, that the motel’s crime is “a little worse than most hotels, but not terribly so,” based on the sheer number of people staying there.
“The renovations to the Property to create rental homes that are professionally managed will required a different level of commitment by residents that the current motel use,” the developer’s lawyers wrote.
The apartments would have water, power, cable, internet, and be fully furnished. There would be on-site management and maintenance staff, a pool, a fitness center and laundry facilities.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said she wanted to review the proposal before commenting on it.
“I'll be interested to see what they’re proposing,” she said.
Councilman Johnny Walker, meanwhile, said he also hadn’t seen the proposal yet, and was keeping an open mind.
He wondered about the size of the apartments, given that they were built to be motel rooms.
“I'm not sure that would be good for that area,” Walker said. “We’re trying to slow down a little bit, take a look at where we are with the apartment situation. We need to really evaluate our city as a whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.