MARIETTA — Real estate developer Bridger Properties has submitted plans to the city proposing the construction of a 135-unit, 84-foot-tall apartment building off Marietta Square.
Just minutes after the plans were submitted, the City Council discussed ways it could stop the building.
“We’re Marietta, not New York,” Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin said at a Wednesday night committee meeting.
“And not Buckhead,” chimed in Councilman Grif Chalfant.
The building, consisting of five stories of apartments on top of two stories of parking, would be built just a few blocks off Marietta Square, replacing a parking lot Bridger owns.
The 1.25-acre site of the proposed building, 25 Polk Street, is just west of the pedestrian bridge which spans the railroad tracks, and north of the Marietta Square Market food hall.
Bridger submitted the plans to the city’s Historic Board of Review, which advises the City Council on applications for building changes within Marietta’s downtown historic district. The historic board is scheduled to hear the proposal and vote on the building’s appearance at its May 1 meeting.
(Bridger has also submitted plans to the historic board seeking approval for new greenspace and cosmetic changes at its downtown commercial properties — those plans are scheduled to be heard at the April 3 meeting.)
The plans were filed after speculation and rumors that Bridger, which owns more than four acres of downtown real estate, was looking to build apartments near the Square. The MDJ asked the developer last week if it planned to build apartments.
“At this point, we believe there’s an unmet demand for high quality housing in downtown Marietta,” Bridger co-founder Merritt Lancaster said at the time. “This submission (for the greenspace and cosmetic changes) does not contemplate any housing, we have not submitted anything that’s related to housing at this point.”
Council weighs options
Tumlin and the council discussed their options to prevent apartments from coming to downtown Marietta at committee meetings Wednesday night.
But it’s not clear that there is anything the city can do to stop Bridger’s plans.
Development Services Director Rusty Roth told the MDJ the historic board will only review the building’s appearance, not whether it can be used as apartments.
If the board approves the design, it will move to the City Council for approval on May 10, but once again, the council will only be allowed to consider the building’s appearance.
According to Roth, the only thing standing in the way of Bridger breaking ground is approval of the building’s appearance by those two bodies.
Should the appearance be rejected, Bridger would seek guidance on “changes that would make the appearance appropriate for the historic district,” Roth said, before bringing it back to the board.
The property is, and always has been, under the central business district zoning, per Roth. That zoning category allows for apartments.
Unlike some of the city’s other zoning categories, the central business district category has no stipulation capping the amount of rental units in a housing development.
And while the mixed-use zoning category requires the council to approve a detailed plan before construction begins, there is no such requirement in the central business district zoning.
A council committee consisting of Andy Morris, Cheryl Richardson and Andre Sims voted 3-0 Wednesday in support of a six-month moratorium on new multifamily housing while it studies the city’s zoning ordinances and considers changes. The moratorium advances to the full council, which will meet April 10 for a work session and April 12 for a voting meeting.
But per city attorney Doug Haynie, “the law says, anyone that applies is entitled to the law on the date of the application.”
Bridger submitted its plans to the city at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, 25 minutes before the council met.
Tumlin had also proposed a new rule, citing safety concerns after recent derailments, which would ban building apartments within 50 feet of a railroad easement.
The same committee did not advance that proposal. Morris wanted to move it forward, but his motion did not receive a second from Richardson or Sims.
Sims said the idea needed more discussion before moving forward, while Richardson raised questions about the proposal’s legality, among other details.
“I do agree that we don't need residential (downtown) and I don't know why that ever opened up … in that area. … I don't support coming up with it this way,” Richardson said.
Bridger noted in its plans that the building “is intentionally situated towards the railroad track to give as much clearance to the Root House as possible.”
'Modern industrial'
The building would be just shy of 145,000 square feet, and one story taller than the adjacent pedestrian bridge. The average unit size would be 850 square feet.
The plans call for the building to be brick on all four sides. Bridger describes the look of the proposed building as “modern industrial,” an approach which “incorporates historic design elements and massing of historic industrial buildings with a combination of more modern materials and detailing.”
The developer wrote that the building would resemble the nearby Brumby Lofts, off North Marietta Parkway, and other 19th century industrial buildings which have been converted to apartments.
“The building is designed to be compatible with the historic district in mass, form, and materials,” Bridger wrote in its plans.
The first story of the building would be public parking, while the second story would be dedicated parking for residents. It would have a total of 186 parking spaces.
The building would also include amenities and a courtyard.
Bridger’s estimated completion date is December 2024.
Bridger in January 2022 purchased its downtown properties from Marietta’s Eubanks family. The total sale price was about $17.35 million.
The seven properties include the pedestrian bridge, the parking lot where the apartments would go, plus roughly 97,000 square feet of building space, spread across the historic Marietta Station office buildings, Marietta Square Market food hall and several storefronts along Church Street.
