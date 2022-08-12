A Marietta developer has big plans for an Acworth lot formerly occupied by a Kmart.
The Lynwood Group submitted a proposal for a mixed-use development at Cherokee Street and Old Cherokee Street near Interstate 75 in Acworth to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. According to the proposal, the development would include 210,000 square feet of medical space, 500 multifamily units, 15,200 square feet of restaurant space and 11,312 square feet for retail.
James Albright, Acworth's city manager, emphasized to the MDJ that the development is just a proposal.
"The project's still being formulated," Albright said. "It still has to be presented to our planning and zoning commission and our city council as well."
Documents submitted to the state by Albright's assistant, Alex Almodóvar, gives the proposed development a tentative completion date of March 2028.
Albright said the the shopping center has sat vacant for at least 15 years.
According to Cobb County property records, the 13-acre site was purchased in 2019 for $7.2 million.
"They have been our first legitimate developer that has started to look at concepts for the site," said Albright.
Albright expects the Lynwood Group to present its plans to city officials sometime in the fall.
"The city has always been excited about the potential for redevelopment for this particular site," Albright said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.