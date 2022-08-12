A developer has big plans for an Acworth property formerly occupied by a Kmart.
Marietta-based Lynwood Group has submitted a proposal for a mixed-use development at Cherokee Street and Old Cherokee Street near Interstate 75 in Acworth to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
According to the proposal, the development would include 210,000 square feet of medical space, a hotel, 500 multifamily units, 15,200 square feet of restaurant space and 11,312 square feet for retail.
Mayor Tommy Allegood said the city and Woody Snell, who heads up the Lynwood Group, have been in talks for years about how best to develop the property.
“We began to work with them on a concept plan, the idea being that it would be redeveloped, and it would have a mixed use. It would be a combination of retail businesses, residential, and we’ve added what we call a medical component,” said Allegood.
The mayor said the medical component would likely be occupied by one of the “top medical providers” in the region, though which one remains to be decided.
A representative of the Lynwood Group declined to comment when reached by the MDJ.
James Albright, Acworth’s city manager, said the project is for now just a proposal.
“The project’s still being formulated,” Albright said. “It still has to be presented to our planning and zoning commission and our City Council as well.”
Documents submitted to the state by Albright’s assistant, Alex Almodóvar, gives the proposed development a tentative completion date of March 2028.
Allegood recalled the site was originally a shopping center anchored by a Kmart and Ingle’s grocery store, which shuttered in the 2000s.
“Both (Snell) and the city thought having a medical provider there on-site, that would create high-paying jobs, would be a really great anchor,” Allegood said.
According to Cobb County property records, the 13-acre site was purchased from Ingle’s in 2019 for $7.2 million.
“They have been our first legitimate developer that has started to look at concepts for the site,” said Albright.
Allegood expects the city’s planning and zoning staff to review the proposal next month, with a possible vote by the Board of Aldermen coming in October.
Added Albright, “The city has always been excited about the potential for redevelopment for this particular site.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.